Ultimate Weapon Alice: Song Geon Hee & Park Se Wan help each other out in the hilarious action trailer

On June 2, WATCHA released the first teaser trailer starring Song Geon Hee & Park Se Wan for the upcoming drama ‘Ultimate Weapon Alice’. The teaser trailer released this time draws attention as it begins with a handsome young boy, Yeoreum (Song Geon Hee), who takes pain as a solace, being beaten by the school bully without mercy.

Yeoreum says to the bully who clenches his fists, "Please hit me one more time," and gives a smirk by counterattacking with non-violence. The appearance of Gyeo Wool (Park Se Wan), which cannot be overlooked by seeing the endangered Yeoreum, is also unusual. Gyeo Wool is a killer who has to hide his identity, but he can't suppress his burning sense of justice, so he uses his killer instinct to save Yeoreum.

These unusual people with a past, Gyeo Wool and Yeoreum reunite as classmates after their intense first meeting, creating an unusual air current with a line that says, “I am attracted to dangerous things.” However, for a short while, as a criminal organisation chasing Gyeo Wool appears, the pink atmosphere quickly turns to blood. Here, the copy of "The blood chase begins" is added, foretelling an unpredictable development.

Song Geon Hee is a South Korean actor. He is best known for his role in the hit television series ‘Sky Castle’. In 2016, Park Se Wan made her television acting debut in KBS2's short drama special ‘The Red Teacher’. She started gaining more attention in 2017 with her supporting roles in the coming-of-age series ‘School 2017’ and the romantic comedy drama ‘I'm Not a Robot’.

In December 2018, she starred in the youth drama ‘Just Dance’, based on the documentary of the same name, alongside Jang Dong Yoon with whom she appeared in ‘School 2017’. It was her first lead role. In 2019, she was cast in the fantasy drama ‘Joseon Survival Period’ and in the drama ‘Never Twice’.

