The Umbrella Academy 2: Here's when the second season will premiere on Netflix

The second season of The Umbrella Academy is all set to premiere on Netflix from July 31.

The Umbrella Academy dropped on Netflix last year in February and received a thundering response from the viewers who then demanded season 2. Well, here comes a piece of good news for all The Umbrella Academy fans out there! Netflix has recently announced the second season of The Umbrella Academy and has unveiled its releasing date as July 31. In a new video, the makers of the show have given a glimpse of the star cast, teasing the fans with updates about The Umbrella Academy 2.

As reported by comic book, the makers of The Umbrella Academy were prepared for its second installment way before. "We're going to be using a lot of great songs in season two. We use score in a very meaningful way to support the emotional arcs of all of our characters in season one. We'll be doing that again in season two, "Jeff Russo told comic book. He also revealed, "There are some new characters that we're going to be having some fun with from a score perspective and that's always fun, coming up with new thematic ideas for new characters and how to underscore them. So there's a lot of new and then there's a lot of the same. It's a lot of both, but it's definitely a thrill ride this year."

For the uninitiated, the show follows the story of 43 infants who are inexplicably born to random unconnected women showing no signs of pregnancy. 7 of them are adopted by a billionaire who creates the Umbrella Academy and prepares them to save the world. The team of six reunites years later after one of them loses his life and the family separates. They work together to solve a mystery revolving around their father's death and become a clan once again to save people from a global apocalypse.

