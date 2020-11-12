The Umbrella Academy heads for Season 3, Lily Collins preps for another French quest as Emily In Paris renewed

The Umbrella Academy and Emily In Paris have been renewed by Netflix for a new season. While the Hargreeves return for the third season while Emily prepares for a second French adventure.

Netflix is bringing back two of its popular series from 2020 for another round! It has been revealed that The Umbrella Academy and Emily in Paris have been renewed for season 3 and 2, respectively. When The Umbrella Academy Season 2 premiered in July, the season finale opened the door for a possible season 3. Variety has now confirmed that the Hargreeves are returning. The outlet revealed that OG actors Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore will be returning for the show.

It has also been revealed that the new season will follow the 10-episode format with each episode lasting up to an hour. The third season will kick-start the filming in February 2021 in Toronto, Canada. Following the confirmation, cast member Page shared a poster of the number 3 with an umbrella on top to confirm the announcement.

As for Emily in Paris, the team shared a fictional letter from Emily's boss to her, informing the series' return on the platform. Actress Lily Collins, who plays the lead on the show, took to Instagram and shared the letter along with a video of fellow cast members Ashley Park (Mindy) and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie) saying “Deux” while clinking their wine glasses and cracking eggs.

Lily shared the letter and the video with the caption, "Deux is better than un. I’m freaking out and beyond thrilled (much to Sylvie’s dismay) to announce @EmilyinParis will be returning for Season 2! Thank you guys for the love and support and I hope you’re as excited as we are!!..."

