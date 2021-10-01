The Umbrella Academy: Netflix CONFIRMS 2022 return; Season 3 to take place inside ‘Hotel Oblivion’

Netflix has recently released a teaser for The Umbrella Academy Season 3, with a confirmation of the series' return set for 2022. With fans not knowing what would happen to their favourite characters amid Season 2's massive cliffhanger, this news must have come as a breath of fresh air for them.

The new teaser was released on Netflix and in Season 3, we can witness the squad back in action to safeguard themselves from alternate-universe rivals. With the special footage on Netflix's app, fans can be rest assured about season 3 dropping in 2022, while no final release date has been announced yet. The setting for Season 3 is 'Hotel Oblivion,' which is also the name of the third volume of The Umbrella Academy comic books.

While Season 2 saw a very intriguing storyline, with the Hargreeves going back to their past, this season would include The Sparrow Academy which fans have been waiting eagerly to witness, especially The Umbrella Academy comic book fans!

The Umbrella Academy stars Elliot Page as Vanya Hargreeves, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, David Castaneda as Diego Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Min, Colm Feore as Reginald Hargreeves, and Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts. As 'The Sparrow Academy,' the cast will have new faces including Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David.

The new season is slated to release on Netflix in 2022.

