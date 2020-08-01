The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Review: The Hargreeves deliver a vibrant and satisfying doomsday countdown

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 sees the dysfunctional Hargreeves siblings reunite to stop another doomsday catastrophe. Is it worth your watch? Read our review and find out.

Series: The Umbrella Academy Season 2

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Cast: Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Justin H. Min, Aidan Gallagher, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya and Kate Walsh

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Creator: Steve Blackman

It is probably the first summer in years that we were not treated to superhero movies. From the Avengers to Deadpool and even Wonder Woman have ruled the summer at some point in the past few years. But the big-screen superheroes succumbed to the COVID-19 crisis this summer. Black Widow, Wonder Woman 1984 and more were delayed, leaving it a summer sans superheroes at the box office. However, Netflix has attempted to fill the vacuum with The Umbrella Academy season 2 on the small screen.

Based on the Dark Horse Comics by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, the new season of superhero series reunites the Hargreeves family to stop another doomsday. The formula remains the same. Seven wacky siblings attempt to decode the catalyst behind the doomsday and save the day. While the plot sounds repetitive, Steve Blackman and Jeremy Slater spice things up in the new season. The Umbrella Academy season 2 blends the vibrant 60s, adds a layer of peppy music and wraps it with the political climate in the US at the time to present a wilder, wackier, and interesting package.

The OG seven characters' character growth, steers away from the gloom and addresses all the elephants in the room with an undertone of humour. For example, the always in-charge Luther's vulnerable side comes out from time to time, giving us a more relatable character. Klaus' flamboyant nature intertwined with a hippie cult and his banter with Ben brought a sense of familiarity with better taste. It also presented different layers of Sir Reginald Hargreeves, helping fans and the children themselves to understand his bizarre parenting approach.

Colm Feore, Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Justin H. Min and Aidan Gallagher do a fine job in bringing out new layers of their respective characters. While the main characters were developed well, unfortunately, the supporting cast wasn't satisfying. After watching Hazel and ChaCha, the Swedish triplets fail to stand out or cause a sense of excitement. The Handler wasn't explored to her full potential. Nevertheless, Kate Walsh brought out the unique flavours of the sinister character. Ritu Arya's Lila Pitts serves as the badass character that I craved to see in the series. She was one supporting character that remains with you after the season ends.

While the writing and tone of the season improved, The Umbrella Academy season 2 could have been better. The season starts losing track at the midseason mark. The emotional quotient we left behind in 2019 (with season 1) returns and pulls down the accelerated pace. There were moments of predictability which distracts the attention of the viewers. Netflix has been serving us playlists after playlists with every release. The Umbrella Academy season 2 doesn't fail to keep the pace going.

Final verdict: The Umbrella Academy season 2 serves a much better superhero tale than the first one. Several tongue-in-the-cheek moments leave you chuckling while the drama unfolding makes The Umbrella Academy season 2 a wacky binge-watching festa!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×