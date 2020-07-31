The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Watch Online: The Hargreeves arrive on Netflix at THIS time in India, US, UK

While we weren't treated to Black Widow and Wonder Woman, Netflix is giving us a dose of superheroes with The Umbrella Academy season 2. Here's what time the series will start streaming.

It is time to pull out the umbrellas for The Umbrella Academy season 2 drops today, July 31. After months of waiting, Netflix is finally set to release the new season of the superhero show featuring the Hargreeves. The last time we saw the septet, the wacky superheroes squad was attempting to save the world from Vanya's fury. The superhero discovered her superpower which eventually grew stronger and stronger leading to the apocalypse that Five and the Hargreeves family was constantly trying to stop.

The first season ended on a cliffhanger note with the seven family members joining Five and travelling back into time. The new season will see the Hargreeves ending up back six decades with everyone separated. The new preview revealed that the family landed in Dallas and are causing another doomsday event revolving around John F Kennedy's assassination. Will the family manage to come together and stop the apocalypse this time around? Fans will have to watch The Umbrella Academy season 2 to find out.

What time does The Umbrella Academy Season 2 drop?

Check out the premiere time of your country below:

The US: 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT

The UK: 8am BST

India: 12:30 pm IST

Australia: 5:00 pm (Brisbane time zone)

Philippines: 3:01 pm PST

Where to watch The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Online:

The Umbrella Academy will be streaming the new season on Netflix.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Cast:

The Umbrella Academy stars Tom Hopper(Luther), David Castañeda(Diego), Emmy Raver-Lampman(Allison), Robert Sheehan(Klaus), Aidan Gallagher(Five), Justin H. Min(Ben), and Ellen Page(Vanya). Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood, and Marin Ireland join the OG cast in the new season.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Trailer:

