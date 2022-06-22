The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Elliot Page gets introduced as Viktor Hargreeves on the show; Here's how

*Spoilers Alert* The third season of The Umbrella Academy released on June 22 and as the much-awaited series returned, fans were excited to see the original cast of the show return along with some new members as well. Season 3 also saw the introduction of Elliot Page's character as Viktor Hargreeves, who is shown to have come out as a transgender person on the show.

While Page's character was announced ahead of the series' release, many fans wondered how Viktor will be introduced on the show. Page's character of Viktor was carefully crafted by transgender journalist Thomas Page McBee and showrunner Steve Blackman. In an interview with Esquire, Thomas revealed how they went about exploring Viktor's transition and said, "The creative obstacles didn’t stop there. The events of Season 3 pick up immediately after Season 2, so Viktor could not have come to this realization about himself between seasons."

Eventually, as seen in the newly released season, Page's character introduces himself as Viktor in the second episode. In the episode, when the Hargreeves get together, Vitor introduced his new name after Diego refers to him as Vanya. Answering Diego's question about who Viktor is, Elliot's character can be seen coming out to his siblings saying, "I am. It’s who I’ve always been. After a long pause. Is that an issue for anyone?"

The reactions from the siblings then are featured as that of being supportive when Diego responds with a "Nah I’m good with it" while Klaus says, "Yeah me too. Cool." Five also responds, "Truly happy for you Viktor."

The first look of Viktor was released in March this year ahead of the new season's release with Elliot Page writing on social media alongside a picture from the series, "Meet Viktor Hargreeves."

ALSO READ: The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Showrunner opens up on The Umbrellas vs The Sparrows dynamic on set