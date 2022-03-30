Umbrella Academy Season 3: Elliot Page's character to come out as transgender; Introduced as Viktor Hargreeves

Elliot Page recently took to Instagram to share the first look image of his Umbrella Academy Season 3 character who will be introduced as Viktor Hargreeves after coming out as transgender on the show. Page announced his character's name on Twitter on March 29 with a photo from the third season o the series and wrote, "Meet Viktor Hargreeves."

After Page shared the first look image, a response from Netflix's official account was also left on his post which said, "Welcome to the family, Viktor—we're so happy you're here." As reported by Variety, Viktor's character will be using he/him/his pronouns on the show. While the teaser for the show's third season which is set to release on June 22, referred to Page's character as Vanya, it hasn't yet been revealed how the show will handle Viktor's transition.

The Umbrella Academy also stars Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampan, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min in lead roles. After its successful first two seasons, the show is all set to return for a third one soon.

Page himself first came out as transgender in December 2020, although at the time it was not confirmed whether his character on The Umbrella Academy would also be transitioning. It was confirmed by the streaming platform that Elliot would continue to star on the show though his introduction as Viktor Hargreeves has been made now, ahead of the new season's release in the upcoming months. Recently, Page was spotted attending the Academy Awards 2022 and was also among the presenters for the evening.

