The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Showrunner opens up on The Umbrellas vs The Sparrows dynamic on set

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is all set to release on June 22 and fans have been eager to watch the same given how it will feature a major conflict at its core with the Umbrellas facing off against The Sparrows. The show created by Steve Blackman is based on the comic book series by Gerard Way which revolves around a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father’s death.

The new season is all set to introduce a set of new characters such as The Sparrow Academy with actors such as Justin Cornwell, Justin H. Min, Britne Oldford, Cazzie David, Genesis Rodriguez and Jake Epstein among others. The trailer of the show has promised some amazing action sequences and in a recent interview with CBR, the series' showrunner Steve Blackman opened up about the casting of The Sparrows and the dynamic on set shared by the stars.

Speaking about the competitive spirit on the set, he added, "I just thought it was such an interesting chemistry when we had all of them together. [When casting] the Sparrows, I obviously cast them independently of the Umbrellas. When they were on set, even though they were friends when we weren't rolling, you could see the competitive nature come out. When we said action... They all wanted that. That was their house, they were in their rooms. So there was a wonderful sense of like... we're fighting for the same turf. So that was a really fun aspect of it", via CBR.

Another major change this season is also the introduction of Elliot Page's character as Viktor Hargreeves. The third season of the show will consist of ten episodes that will release on Netflix on June 22.

