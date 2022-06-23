The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Twitter Review: Fans can't get over the Footloose dance-off sequence

The Umbrella Academy's Season 3 recently released on Netflix. After a long wait since the cliffhanger ending of the second season, fans were eager to binge on the show's third season which kicked off with one of the most memorable sequences. The new season features the Umbrellas facing off against the Sparrows as they find themselves in an alternate future.

The series kicks off with an epic sequence that has Cazzie David's Jayme using her hallucinogenic venom abilities on Diego to make him believe that the confrontation between the two teams is a dance battle to Kenny Loggins' Footloose. The hilarious dance sequence has been driving netizens crazy. Also, it is later revealed in the storyline how the entire thing has been a hallucination.

As always, the twists and turns of The Umbrella Academy have left the audience surprised. Yet another thing that netizens couldn't get over when it comes to Season 3 is Elliot Page's act as Viktor and showered a lot of praises on the actor. Elliot's character transitions on the show to Viktor Hargreeves and in one of the important scenes, he is seen coming out to his siblings. The scene with the supportive siblings has been winning praises online.

Check out how netizens have reacted to Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy:

