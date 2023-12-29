UMI teases Wherever u r collaboration with BTS' V by unveiling full lyrics ahead of song release

Umi, an American singer who recently made headlines for revealing her upcoming collaboration with BTS member V, has finally unveiled the lyrics of their song, heightening anticipation among fans. Meanwhile, the track, Wherever u r is set to be released on December 30.

Umi teases her song with V by dropping its full lyrics

American singer-songwriter UMI has set hearts racing with the anticipation of her collaboration track, Wherever u r, featuring V from BTS, by unveiling the complete lyrics prior to its imminent release later this week.

Previously, the artist had surprised fans with sneak peeks of the neo-soul-infused single through various social media platforms, building up excitement among eager listeners. This upcoming duet is poised to be a special treat for ARMYs, especially considering V's temporary hiatus from the music scene due to his mandatory military service.

As the countdown to the single's release narrowed down to just a day on December 29, UMI heightened the anticipation by sharing the comprehensive lyrics in English, Korean, and Japanese, offering a glimpse into the lyrical and linguistic depth of the track.

Scheduled for global streaming on December 30, the full version of Wherever u r is anticipated to captivate audiences worldwide with its fusion of UMI's soulful melodies and V's distinctive vocal prowess. The song, poised to be a significant musical offering, is expected to leave a lasting impression among fans eagerly awaiting V's return to the music scene.

More details about V’s collaboration with Umi

BTS' V and American singer Umi collaborated from a shared appreciation for music, sparked when V shared Umi's music on social media. Their joint creation, revolving around long-distance love, holds deep personal meaning. Inspired by one of Umi's tracks that resonated with V, the emotional piece is slated for release under Umi's name, prominently featuring V.

The collaboration, as described by Umi “is a true 50-50 partnership”, blossomed through their musical exchanges despite V's impending military service affecting release plans. Both artists played pivotal roles in crafting the song, which drew from Umi's personal experiences to capture universal emotions of longing and connection. Intending to bridge distances, this collaboration becomes a touching tribute, uniting fans globally through their admiration for both artists.

