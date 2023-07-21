Uncanny Counter 2's Jo Byeong Kyu’s comments on bullying lawsuit: Issue unsolved due to accuser’s resistance?

On July 21 KST, media outlets reported that The Uncanny Counter 2's actor Jo Byeong Kyu’s lawsuit against his school bullying accuser, referred to as 'A', remains ongoing, but progress has been hindered as 'A' is currently residing in New Zealand and has refused to cooperate with South Korean authorities. The accusations of school bullying against Jo Byung Kyu surfaced in 2021, dating back to his time attending school in New Zealand. Denying the allegations, the actor decided to take legal action against 'A' for defamation to clear his name.

Jo Byeong Kyu’s response

On the afternoon of July 21 KST, actor Jo Byung Kyu and director Yoo Seon Dong made an appearance at a press conference. Addressing the questions related to the school bullying allegations, Jo Byung Kyu expressed that he is putting significant effort into proving his innocence, emphasizing that the accusations are false. He acknowledged the prolonged nature of the process, attributing it to dealing with an individual who is overseas.

Despite the personal challenges he faces, Jo Byeong Kyu conveyed his sense of responsibility as the lead actor in the drama. He recognized the collective efforts of the entire team, including staff, crew, director, and fellow actors, and urged the focus of the event to be on The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch, a project he approached with great resolve and dedication. The actor encouraged the audience to pay attention to the series, demonstrating his commitment to delivering his best performance despite the ongoing legal matters.

Jo Byeong Kyu’s filed a separate lawsuit

In an attempt to prove his innocence once and for all, Jo Byeong Kyu had contemplated filing a separate lawsuit against 'A' in New Zealand. This civil lawsuit would have covered all expenses for both parties involved, amounting to approximately 1.2 billion KRW ($940,000). However, after careful consideration, Jo Byeong Kyu’s team decided against pursuing this course of action due to the considerable time it would take to complete the lawsuit and the uncertainty regarding its effectiveness in vindicating him in Korea.

Despite the ongoing legal battle and the weight of the unresolved accusations, Jo Byeong Kyu is making his return to the small screen on July 29 with tvN's The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch. In light of the series premiere, a press conference was held on July 21 KST, with the director, Yoo Seon Dong, and lead cast members in attendance.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: The Uncanny Counter 2 star Jo Byeong Kyu set to appear in new project Paradise as a troubled A-list actor