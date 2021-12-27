The Uncanny Counter’s Jung Won Chang to join Kim Min Jae and Kim Hyang Gi in tvN’s upcoming historical series?

On December 27th, Jung Won Chang will join tvN's new drama 'Joseon Psychiatrist Yoo Se Poong' and will take on an important character. 'Joseon Psychiatrist Yoo Se Poong' is the story of a Joseon doctor Yoo Se Poong growing up as a psychiatrist.

Jung Won Chang took on the role of Shin Hyuk Woo, the best villain in high school in the OCN drama 'The Uncanny Counter', and made a mark on the small screen by acting as an engaging villain. Since then, he has been active through the teabing original movie 'Shark: The Beginning', and he has also confirmed his appearance in 'The Mentalist', a remake of the American drama of the same name, foretelling hard work.

In this way, attention is also focused on the historical drama acting by Jung Won Chang, who is trying to transform in each work. 'Joseon Psychiatrist Yoo Se Poong' is scheduled to start filming in January and air in the second half of 2022.

The new drama is based on the novel with the same name that won the award for excellence in the 2016 Korea Story Contest. It will showcase the story of a doctor who can make the patients and people around them feel comfortable in a crazy world. The drama is set in the Joseon era. Yoo Se Poong (Kim Min Jae) goes from the best acupuncturist who is favored by the royal family to someone who suffers from a psychological trauma every time he picks up a needle. Seo Eun Woo (Kim Hyang Gi) is someone who escapes from her unbearable everyday life and becomes a psychiatrist.

