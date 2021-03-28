The Uncanny Counter’s Kim Sejeong finally shares her official fandom name

The 24-year-old singer took her Twitter to announce her fandom name. Read on to know what it is!

Currently active as a solo artist, Kim Sejeong was earlier a member of the group I.O.I, Gugudan and its subunit Gugudan SeMiNa. I.O.I disbanded in 2017 where Gugudan disbanded in 2020. However, even before Gugudan’s disbandment, Sejeong released many solo projects and even started her acting career.

After announcing her solo comeback with her second EP I’m, Sejeong took to Twitter to reveal information that her official fandom name has finally been decided. The name of her fandom is going to be - “Sesang” - which means, “World”. The meaning behind the choice of this word is explained in detail in the bright, light violet-colored floral image the actor uploaded. It explains -

The Sesang [world] in which we live and which we will create together in the future, a precious existence that Sejeong cannot live without. Sejeong’s Sesang [world], Sejeong’s everything. Sejeong’s Sarang [love], the people who love Sejeong.

Since the announcement on March 27, fans (rightfully so) have been celebrating this moment in their ways - GIFs, episode clips, etc. One fan even listed out the things they’ve received - the comeback news, the fandom name - now all they want is a Sejeong Lightstick!

Sejeong has also lent her voice to many popular dramas’ OSTs such as Crash Landing On You’s “All Of My Day’s” and Record of Youth’s "What My Heart Says". She even wrote and composed the OST for her drama The Uncanny Counter titled, “Meet Again”

