The Uncanny Counter star Jo Byeong Kyu reported to have renewed his contract with HB Entertainment

The rising actor has also been facing bullying allegations recently. Read more to know about it!

Jo Byeong Kyu has renewed his contract with his current agency HB Entertainment. It has been reported that the contract renewal occurred right after the actor’s hit drama ‘The Uncanny Counter’ ended. Even though there was enough time left before the contract ended, the two parties decided to renew it because of the trust they had built and its corollary strong relationship. Recently, the actor has been a part of a controversy regarding bullying allegations made against him by netizens who are claiming to be victims. A netizen had posted that they were bullied by the actor when they were in school together in New Zealand. Jo Byeong Kyu’s agency had requested a police investigation which revealed that the netizen had taken the post down and apologized for it but after it two other online persons came out with the same complaint. Jo Byeong Kyu has personally addressed and denied the accusation while HB Entertainment also denied the claims and both of them are currently in a legal battle against the people who have made these allegations. Jo Byeong Kyu personally wrote about the matter on his Instagram handle where he is denying the allegations and sharing how it has taken a toll on him.

Jo Byeong Kyu rose to stardom with his part in one of the highest rated dramas ‘Sky Castle’. The actor has participated in several films and dramas previously. He is renowned for the recent popular television dramas ‘The Uncanny Counter’ and ‘Hot Stove League’ for which he has also won the Best New Actor Award at 2020 SBS Drama Awards.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think about the allegations? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×