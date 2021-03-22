The Uncanny Counter star Kim Sejeong drops tracklist for her upcoming solo album I'm

Sejeong will return on March 29 with her second mini-album I’m.

We are only a few days away from Kim Sejeong's comeback and we are stoked with excitement! The beautiful and talented idol-actor Kim Sejeong took to her official Twitter account to share details of her forthcoming album, I'm. A couple of days back she surprised fans by releasing a comeback teaser clip and more recently, a stunning image of her, where she is resting her chin against a soft, fluffy white pillow and looking sideways. A sweet smile plays on her lips as she looks beautiful in the teaser photo. Her name Kim Sejeong and her album name I'm are written in a big, cute font on the teaser image.

On Friday, March 21, she uploaded a small clip of the song Warning, which is also the title track of her forthcoming album, I'm. Warning has a peppy tune fused with a foot-tapping rap. Sejeong has collaborated with the talented artist, IllBOI. Today on March 22, KST she unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming album I'm. Kim Sejeong participated in the composition and lyrics for all five tracks on the album. The tracklist features the title track Warning, Teddy Bear, Do Dum Chit and 2 other Korean title songs.

You can check out the tracklist below:

I'm has a candy-crush and peppy feel to it with pink and purple colours and cartoonish font. Images of a teddy bear, colourful books and antique CDs and recording players grace the cover image of the tracklist. Her last release as a musician was back in August with her single Whale. I'm is all set to release on March 29, 6 pm KST.

