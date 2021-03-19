The Uncanny Counter star Kim Sejeong unveils first teaser photo for her second mini album

Sejeong will return on March 29 with her second mini-album I’m.

Kim Sejeong is coming! After Jessi, who released her digital single, What Type Of X, and IU who is all set to drop her fifth album, LILAC on March 25, we have another K-pop female soloist's comeback! We are talking about the beautiful and talented actress-idol, Kim Sejeong, a former member of the k-pop girl group gugudan. Sejeong is also a well-known actress having worked in dramas like School 2017 and more recently The Uncanny Counter. A couple of days back she surprised fans by releasing a comeback teaser clip. Now she has revealed more details.

On March 18, Sejeong took to her personal Twitter account to share new details of her upcoming comeback. She released a teaser photo for her second mini-album titled 'I'm.' I the teaser photo you can see Sejeong resting her chin against a soft, fluffy white pillow and looking sideways. A sweet smile plays on her lips as she looks beautiful in the teaser photo. Her name Kim Sejeong and her album name I'm are written in a big, cute font on the teaser image.

You can check out the teaser below:

Sejeong was placed second in the first season of Produce 101. She debuted as a member of I.O.I and went on to debut with Jellyfish Entertainment as a member of gugudan, which disbanded at the end of 2020. Kim Sejeong recently wrapped up her drama The Uncanny Counter. Her last release as a musician was back in August with her single Whale. I'm is all set to release on March 29, 6 pm KST.

