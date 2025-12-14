Uncle Samsik stars Tiffany Young and Byun Yo Han confirm they’re dating with ‘marriage in mind’ via personal letters

The Korean entertainment industry is overflowing with love! Fellow actors and co-stars on the 2024 historical drama, Tiffany Young and Byun Yo Han, have been reported to be dating for a while now. Soon, on December 13, their agencies confirmed the news and asked for warm support from their fans. In the following letters, the Girl’s Generation member and the Misaeng star shared handwritten letters on their social media accounts, affirming the same. While marriage rumors also floated on the internet, they added that a fixed schedule had not been decided so far and that fans would be informed.

Tiffany Young and Byun Yo Han admit to being in a romantic relationship

Taking to their Instagram accounts, the two actors wrote how they’re serious about the relationship and praised their partner’s view on life. They also denied that a marriage date had been locked and asked for continued support. Check out the letters below.

"Hello, this is Tiffany Young.

I hope that you spending this winter with warmth and are safe this weekend.

To those of you who cherish this space, I’m giving a cautious greeting.

I'm leaving these words to personally address the news revealed today.

I am currently dating someone with the thought of marriage in mind.

He is someone who makes me view the world with a positive, hopeful outlook and puts me at ease.

Even though nothing is currently confirmed as of now, when important decisions are made, I will let my fans know about it first and foremost.

Thank you sincerely for supporting me watching over me warmly all this time. I will never forget these feelings, cherishing them in my heart as I continue to do my best in my place and repay you.

Thank you. Uploaded by Tiffany."

"Hello, this is Byun Yo Han.

BanHan family members, are your days in comfort? It's a winter that feels like wherever your feet take you, the atmosphere has quieted down.

I hope that this winter will be one where the warmth becomes more apparent even in the cold air for all BanHan. It is also my sincere wish that you will take caution against even the most trivial colds and your body and mind both remain peaceful.

When I think about how much you have loved me, how much you have rejoiced and celebrated me throughout my journey, I cannot help but bow my head and utter words of gratitude. Once again, I thank you with all my heart.

I’m writing this letter to you thinking about how whenever I have important news to deliver, the ones who I want should hear it from me first are BanHan. I'm both cautious and a little concerned that you may be shocked by this sudden news.

I am in a relationship with a good person, considering marriage in mind. There are currently no set plans or dates, but I have always felt that I needed to relay this news to my fans first.

I have met someone whom I love, who makes me become a better person when I am with them, watching whose smile makes my tired heart warm.

It is my hope that our smiles will grow into happiness, and that our sorrows will grow into lessons in maturity, and that through such experiences, I will become an actor who can deliver warmth.

BanHan, may your days be filled with laughter, and may happiness follow you every step in your path. As for me, I would like to continue working harder than ever before to create projects that you all can enjoy.

By Byun Yo Han."

It is known that the two met on the sets of Uncle Samsik and are expected to have been dating since. They share a lot of common friends including EXO’s Suho and Ok Taecyeon. Tiffany Young is known to have been dating 2PM’s Nichkhun in the past and has not confirmed any other relationships since. Byun Yo Han has been very private with his personal life. Fans of the two have sent in words of encouragement for the newly announced couple.

