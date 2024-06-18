Baekhyun from the K-pop group EXO has recently sent a message to his fans expressing his unconditional love for them. However, his heartfelt message has received backlash from netizens due to the ongoing clash between CBX and SM Entertainment.

EXO's Baekhyun faces backlash for bubble message

On June 17, 2024, Baekhyun sent a message to his fans through the communication platform LYSN Dear U Bubble, following the recent feud with SM Entertainment. In the message, he wrote directly to his fans and thanked them for always being beside him through thick and thin. He expressed his gratitude for unconditionally loving him and wished them that their days would go well. Lastly, he said that he misses them as well.

However, the short and comforting message sparked a backlash from the netizens, as accused him of trying to manipulate fans’ emotions with sweet words. Moreover, they also called him greedy and said that he loves money more than his fans. The online community also said that he is putting on an act for the outsiders and he does not truly care.

The backlash stems from the ongoing conflict between CBX, Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin’s legal dispute with SM Entertainment over several financial transparency issues. Due to the feud, EXO’s upcoming album has been halted indefinitely, due to which he is facing criticism from fans. Nevertheless, they have assured the fans that they will continue to work with SM Entertainment for future group activities.

More about EXO's Baekhyun

On June 10, 2024, INB100 announced an immediate press conference to reveal the unfair practices by SM Entertainment. The agency went on to reveal that EXO-CBX and SM Entertainment settled contract disputes in June last year, ensuring EXO's continuity. INB100 currently manages Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin’s activities per agreement terms.

Advertisement

However, SM Entertainment now demands 10% of individual artist revenue, contrary to agreements that only 5.5% will be paid, prompting an objection from INB100. Moreover, INB100 sent an official objection for the unfair demand, and SM Entertainment has failed to reply for over two months.

SM Entertainment has also responded to the allegations and said that they will not tolerate EXO CBX’s behavior of denying the contract terms. The company has emphasized that CBX agreed to the terms and voluntarily signed the contract. SME explained that the 10% royalty standard for individual activities stems from a previous court arbitration involving EXO's Chinese members.

ALSO READ: Hyeri reacts to dating controversy involving Han So Hee, ex-boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol at Agents of Mystery press con