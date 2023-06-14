Uncontrollably Fond co-stars Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy set to reunite for The Glory writer’s rom-com

Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy in a romance drama once again? Yes, please! The two superstar actors have made the headlines again this time and fans of the on-screen couple are hoping for this pairing to work its magic, the second time around. Previously, co-starring in the tragic romance drama Uncontrollably Fond, Kim Woo Bin and Suzy are set to reunite for a new fantasy rom-com called ‘Everything Will Come True’ (literal translation).

About Everything Will Come True

Everything Will Come True is the story of an overly emotional genie who switches between anger and loss of hope, and a woman who lacks emotions. The genie gets trapped in a lamp and is helped by the woman who saves him from the dangers. The upcoming K-drama is said to be written by The Glory writer Kim Eun Sook who has previously worked on popular romance projects like Lovers in Paris, Secret Garden, The Heirs, Descendants of the Sun, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (Goblin), Mr. Sunshine, and The King: Eternal Monarch. She will be joined by director Lee Byung Hun of Extreme Job and Melo Is My Nature (Be Melodramatic) fame.

Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy for Everything Will Come True

The Black Knight star will take on the role of the unnamed genie while Bae Suzy will portray the role of the emotionless named Ga Young. She will be granted three wishes after calling out the genie from his lamp. Also known as ‘All Your Wishes Will Come True’, the show will see the popular pair in action for the second time. Famously known for their portrayals as Shin Joon Young and Noh Eul in Uncontrollably Fond, the fans are hoping that Everything Will Come True will see a happy ending as opposed to the tragic one in 2016.

Recently, it was reported that Kim Woo Bin has been approached to lead Bloodhounds director’s next film based on a contractual officer. Meanwhile, Bae Suzy is set to star in the titular role of Lee Doona in the upcoming Netflix drama Doona! alongside Yang Sejong.

Everything Will Come True is expected to have 12 episodes with the airing date planned for 2024.

