Undekhi 2 to Love Hostel: 5 thriller web shows and films to watch on the weekend

And just like that, another busy week has come to an end. It’s now time to unwind and relax as you catch up on some fresh content, films, and web shows – whatever suits you. In the past couple of weeks, there have been quite a few new movies and shows that released on a range of different OTT platforms.

In recent times, it looks like thrillers have emerged as the new favourite and popular genre for directors, writers, and producers. Do you, as a member of the audience, like the unnerving drama and suspense in thrillers as well?

Well, worry not. We have curated a list of the same. Scroll down and have a look.

1. Undekhi 2 (SonyLiv)

The Atwals and their adversaries are back with a brand-new season of local powers, murders crime, and revenge. Created by Siddharth Sengupta and directed by Ashish R Shukla, Undekhi 2 stars Dibyendu Bhattacharjee, Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, Ankur Rathee, Anchal Singh, Apeksha Porwal Meiyang Chang, and Nandish Singh Sandhu in pivotal roles.

2. Love Hostel (Zee5)

Love Hostel starring Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, and Sanya Malhotra in the leads has mostly left netizens excited to watch the crime thrilled. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the film follows the story of Jyoti and Ahmed who are madly in love with each other. As their families are dead against their relationship due to their religions, they elope. However, they are must escape the clutches of a ruthless mercenary Viraj Singh Dagar who is on the hunt for them.

3. The Fame Game (Netflix)

The Fame Game starring Madhuri Dixit premiered on a streaming platform recently, and with this, the Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood just made her entry into the world of web series and OTT. Apart from Madhuri, the series features Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Rajshri Deshpande, Muskkaan Jaferi, and Lakshvir Saran in pivotal roles. The eight episode-series follows the story of popular actress Anamika Anand who goes missing, and the façade of her flawless life comes undone to reveal some dark secrets of the family.

4. Mithya (Zee5)

Mithya is a psychological thriller series starring Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani in the lead roles. This Rohan Sippy directorial has six episodes and will be premiering today on Zee5. It follows the story of a Hindi literature teacher Juhi Adhikary who accuses her student Rhea Rajguru of plagiarism. What ensues from there becomes the plot of the story. Apart from Huma and Avantika, the series also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajit Kapur, and Sameer Soni.

5. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (Netflix)

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Anchal Singh, released on Netflix recently, and has been a hit among most viewers. The 8-episode series follows the lives of Vikrant (Tahir), his ladylove Shikha (Shweta), and Purva (Anchal). It’s interesting to watch how Purva goes to different lengths and adopts several tactics to be with Vikrant, who clearly, does not want the same. While Vikrant does it all to escape the clutches of the woman of his nightmares.

