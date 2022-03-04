Undekhi 2 Review: Surya Sharma, Anchal Singh’s thriller is exciting yet fails to compete with its prequel

Undekhi 2

Cast: Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma, Anchal Singh, Harsh Chhaya, Apeksha Porwal, Ankur Rathee, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Meiyang Chang

Director: Ashish R Shukla

Streaming On: SonyLiv

Rating: 3/5

To put it simply, the first season of Undekhi was truly ‘unseen’; the second season, not so much. After season one ended on a nail-biting cliffhanger, this season picks up right where it left. DSP Barun Ghosh (Dibyendu Bhattacharya) and Teji (Anchal Singh) become allies as they plot to save Koyal (Apeksha Porwal) from the merciless clutches of Rinku (Surya Sharma). However, the mountain roads are unpredictable, and each turn presents an unprecedented obstacle. In this game of power, revenge, and murder, who survives, who does not? Ashish R Shukla’s web series answers these questions.

Undekhi portrayed an India where some human lives are disposable, insignificant, and ‘small’ compared to others. Like when a dancer from the Sunderbans gets killed in a coldblooded murder, while the rich, inebriated, and drunk-on-power Papaji (Harsh Chhaya) shoots her at his son’s wedding party. What followed was a game of cat-and-mouse chase, between Rinku, DSP Ghosh, and the witnesses of the crime. It made for the perfect thriller. Undekhi 2, however, extends its world to that of the Atwals’ illegal drug business, while the chain of events that started this crazy ride does not get the kind of importance and treatment it should have.

The episodes are fast-paced. Why then, you wonder, does the story not move forward for quite some time. The Atwals want to extend their business and their reign to Punjab, but they are met with several obstacles on the way. However, the hurdles get repetitive, and so does the words ‘Punjab operations’ and you find yourself asking, ‘What about it?’

The sequel is not unimpressive at all. In fact, the first few episodes hold your attention completely, however, it’s the screenplay that turns lukewarm midway. The twisted world of drugs and crime, combined with the ever-lurking dangers of a revenge-thirsty arch-enemy, and witnesses had a lot to offer. Sadly, Undekhi 2 fails to rise to the occasion, as it does not explore its plot to its full potential.

It should be noted that the strength of Undekhi 2 lies in the performances of the actors. Not a single actor in his series disappoints. Everybody is a find at the hands of director Ashish R Shukla.

Divyendu Bhattacharya’s charming brilliance is missed as he disappears for half the season. However, he shines in the little screen time he is given.

It won’t be an exaggeration to say that Harsh Chhaya’s performance as the intoxicated Papaji is his career-best. His drunken Punjabi abuses sound too real, as he lives his character to its complete potential. Chhaya’s Papaji wears an unguarded smile, completely carefree about the fact that he is the root of all the mayhem.

Surya Sharma as Rinku is consistently good. The actor might just have nailed the bad-man-who-does-not-give-two-hoots-about-his-questionable-actions-but-will-always-remain-loyal role. When pissed off, you know Rinku will purse his lips and ask his right-hand-man Lucky to get the job done. Pleasantly predictable, yet, not boring.

Apeksha Porwal as an angry, hurt Koyal who is burning to avenge her sister’s murder evokes empathy in the viewer, just like she does in DSP Ghosh. Porwal embodies her character in the way she walks, sits down, or even climbs trees to kill men from the force. Yet, the innocence remains in her glances.

Anchal Singh’s screen presence as Teji cannot be undermined in Undekhi 2. Her journey from hating the Atwals to somehow, becoming one of them is noteworthy, and the actress makes it believable. It will be exciting to watch her explore her talent in the future.

Meiyang Chang, Ankur Rathee, and Nandish Singh Sandhu do justice to their roles. Meiyang is the perfect cast for Abhaya – a man who is calm and scary at the same time. Ankur Rathee gets little time to shine, but he comes through perfectly. Nandish, on the other hand, surprises you, with the way he gets into the role of Samarth, who is in charge of the pharmaceutical company Azra Esher along with the Atwals.

Watch the trailer of Undekhi 2 below:

The forests, twisted roads, and the hills of Manali become central characters in Undekhi 2. For Koyal who grew up amid nature’s lap in the Sundarbans, the dense woods become a friend from childhood. She knows the forest won’t betray her, even if it belongs to a foreign land whose power-hungry, ruthless autocrats took away her sister.

Undekhi 2 is not a bad watch by any means. In fact, despite a screenplay that seems to be dragging on at one point, the show does not kill your excitement. It’s only fault? It had a better prequel to compete with.

