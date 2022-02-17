Undekhi Season 2 trailer OUT: Harsh Chhaya, Nandish Sandhu starrer is a gritty crime drama

SonyLIV returns with the second season of its adrenaline enthusing thriller, Undekhi. The Atwals and their adversaries are back with full force to exact revenge. The story will take a darker and more gruesome turn in the second season which will keep you at the edge of your seat till the end. Undekhi Season 2 is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia and directed by Ashish R Shukla. It stars Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Anchal Singh, Apeksha Porwal, Ankur Rathee, Nandish Sandhu, Meiyang Chang, and Tej Sapru. It will stream from March 4. The makers have released the trailer of the second season today.

Set in the heartlands of Manali, Undekhi revolves around a horrid crime that takes place one fateful night. Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger with DSP Ghosh (Dibyendu Bhattacharya) and Teji (Anchal Singh) trying to save a very critical Koyal (Apeksha Porwal) from the clutches of Rinku (Surya Sharma). The second season will throw light on what’s in store for Porwal’s character as well as the changing dynamics amongst all. Some new faces Nandish Sandhu, Meiyang Chang, and Tej Sapru can be seen.

Reportedly, the series is based on true incidents and depicts the two aspects of the society- the power-drunk influential people and the oppressed, subjected to years of torture, who finally decide to bring themselves to justice.