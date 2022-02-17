Undekhi Season 2 trailer OUT: Harsh Chhaya, Nandish Sandhu starrer is a gritty crime drama
Set in the heartlands of Manali, Undekhi revolves around a horrid crime that takes place one fateful night. Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger with DSP Ghosh (Dibyendu Bhattacharya) and Teji (Anchal Singh) trying to save a very critical Koyal (Apeksha Porwal) from the clutches of Rinku (Surya Sharma). The second season will throw light on what’s in store for Porwal’s character as well as the changing dynamics amongst all. Some new faces Nandish Sandhu, Meiyang Chang, and Tej Sapru can be seen.
Reportedly, the series is based on true incidents and depicts the two aspects of the society- the power-drunk influential people and the oppressed, subjected to years of torture, who finally decide to bring themselves to justice.
Watch the trailer here:
With each character fueled by their own selfish motives, what follows is a mad hunt where each is ready to take down the other in this gripping tale of power, revenge, and love.
