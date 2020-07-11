Undekhi: Sony Liv’s promotional call goes wrong & receives criticism; Mumbai police issues strict warning

As Sony Liv opted for a unique promotional strategy for its new web series Undekhi, it creates panic like situation among the audience. Here’s what happened.

With so many web series releasing on OTT platforms these days, it is certainly an era of a cut throat competition. Needless to say, the makers are looking for different promotional techniques to attract the audience towards their respective series. However, recently a promotional strategy by Sony Liv went wrong and ended up creating a sense of panic among the audience. It happened after Sony Live sent out prank calls to promote their web series Undekhi which led to a strew of phone calls to Mumbai Police control room.

Several people received calls where a man was seen claiming to have witnessed a murder and was begging for help saying that the killer wants to kill him as he is the eye witness of the murder. However, it was at the end of the call that it was revealed that it’s a prank promotional call. This promotional technique didn’t go down well with the audience and Sony Liv faced massive criticism.

A Twitter user wrote, “This is a totally horrific way to pitch a promotional call (+140) for #Undekhi @SonyLIV. Please avoid such tricks as people are very much stressed and nervous already owing to the #pandemic and such frightening calls may lead to some unfortunate incidents.

Another user tweeted audio of the prank call and wrote, “What a ridiculous #promotional call trick by #Undekhi #SonyLIV Do U even realise what this can cause to a person if they miss out the last few words in panic. Get a better way to promote your series #webseries #advertisement #ScamAlert #murdercall #unethical #worldpremiereseries.”

Irked by this promotional call, people ended up complaining to Mumbai police following which the cops gave an earful to the makers. In a tweet on micro-blogging site Twitter, Mumbai police wrote, “The era of ‘any publicity is good publicity’ is a passé. Any publicity creating panic amongst citizens and suggesting a threat to their security will be dealt with necessary severity. Hope the fake calls for promotions aren’t bothering you any longer, Mumbaikars #SoNotDone.”

Soon, Maharashtra Cyber cell also reacted to the incident and tweeted, “It has come to our attention that a Sony Liv, a tv channel has used a tactic for the promotion of its new show by calling people and playing a disturbing voice recording. If you receive any such call, please do not panic and create rumours. We have instructed the channel to cease this promotional activity immediately.”

Sony Liv was quick to realise their mistake and even issued an apology on Twitter and claimed they didn’t intend to cause any kind of panic. “If you have received a call for our show Undekhi & it has disturbed you we would like to sincerely apologise to you. This was a test activity which has gone out accidentally & our intention was not to cause any kind of discomfort or panic. We sincerely regret any inconvenience,” Sony Liv tweeted.

