Under the Spotlight: Kunal Kemmu to Sushmita Sen, how Bollywood actors gained new found stardom due to OTT

Even before we knew it, OTT became our major source of entertainment in 2020. Thus, introducing us to new talents as well as shining the light on already established Bollywood actors.

As the Indian entertainment industry kept up with the unprecedented challenges that 2020 brought about, the streaming platform space began flourishing quietly. Even before we knew it, the OTT platforms became our major source of entertainment, keeping us sane when India went into an indefinite lockdown of sorts. With thousands of titles to choose from, there was plenty of content to keep us busy and entertained. However, Indian producers and filmmakers pulled out all stops to bring some desi content to the small screens.

From web series to films, several projects were in the offing while many others were just nearing completion. While March did not see any new shows, the month of April 2020 was a surprising one with the release of shows like Panchayat, Four More Shots Please Season 2, Hasmukh and even Never Have I Ever.

Come May, the OTT space witnessed a boom in subscriptions from across the country and Amazon Prime Video's Paatal Lok took social media by storm. Over the next few months, several such shows and films made their way to streaming platforms, ditching theatres, and thus introduced Indians to newer faces and talents.

Actors such as Pratik Gandhi, Isha Talwar, Tripti Dimri, Rohit Saraf, Tanya Maniktala and Avinash Tiwari among many others gave some breakthrough performances and were noticed as well as applauded for their act by the audiences. That's not all! Apart from introducing us to new faces, these shows and films also put the spotlight on already famous Bollywood actors and brought a sense of new found stardom.

Under the Spotlight

One of the actors who perfectly fits the bill is Kunal Kemmu. The 'Kalyug' actor not only made a strong comeback with his film Lootcase but left the audiences in splits with his impeccable comic timing, dialogue delivery and just general goofiness. It won't be wrong to say that Kunal Kumar's career breathed some fresh air after the success of Lootcase and the wide recognition as well as the love he received.

Another such actor is Sushmita Sen who was seen in the crime drama web series Aarya. From playing a doting mother of two kids to being a no nonsense woman in order to avenge her husband's murder, Sushmita's impressive act left thousands of her fans delighted. The actress' return to the small screen during the pandemic definitely gave rise to new found stardom.

This may be a bit of a stretch as Manoj Bajpayee is already one of India's most talented artists. However, you cannot deny the impact his character as Srikant Tiwari from The Family Man has had in pop culture. With Raj & DK's recently released season 2 of The Family Man, turning out to be super hit, the show's character's also received similar adulation and one of them was Manoj Bajpayee. Even though the actor has been part of Hindi cinema for over two decades, with his latest act, Manoj Bajpayee has introduced himself to a whole new generation and made them a fan.

Alongside Manoj, who is a powerhouse of talent, is Jaideep Ahlawat. Another established actor in the film industry, Ahlawat's act as a police officer and disgruntled father in Paatal Lok was a total winner for netizens. Paatal Lok also introduced Ahlawat's acting talent to a whole new generation and saw the actor in one of his most impressive performances to date.

Speaking about new found stardom, television actor Barun Sobti also falls under this category as he received wide recognition for his work in Asur alongside Arshad Warsi. While Barun has been an established TV actor and worked in several shows, he proved his mettle in Asur and made several new fans along the way.

There are no two ways about the fact that OTT has brought about a massive change not just in content, but also talent. While it was already on this path, the lockdown forced us to solely concentrate on these actors and take the distraction away from the big screen.

Here's to more talent shining and to filmmakers redefining the streaming space!

Who according to you found fresh stardom because of OTT? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan's FIRST look as Vibhooti from Bhoot Police unveiled; Kareena Kapoor Khan drops poster

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×