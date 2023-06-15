Under The Queen’s Umbrella star Kim Hye Soo to lead upcoming office comedy drama Trigger? Find Out

Kim Hye Soo is thinking about taking part in the upcoming office drama Trigger. "Kim Hye Soo has received an offer to appear in Trigger, and is reviewing it," her agency Hodu & You Entertainment said on June 15th. The comedy-drama Trigger is set in a broadcasting company's investigative report bureau. As a new project from Yoo Seon Dong, who also directed the dramas Uncanny Counter and Vampire Prosecutor Season 2, it became a hot topic. It is known that Kim Hye Soo has been offered the position of leader of the investigative reporting team and has a strong sense of justice. Since last year's tvN drama Under the Queen's Umbrella, she will return to the drama world in about six months if she decides to appear.

The character stills of the actors who gave passionate performances in the film Smuggling, directed by Ryoo Seung Wan, which will be released on July 26 were made public. The film Smuggling is a maritime crime action drama in which a life-long battle is played out in front of people who make their living rescuing things that get tossed into the sea and become involved. The actors are completely engaged in smuggling in the character stills that were released this time. Jo Chun Ja's role is played by Kim Hye Soo, whose intense eyes seem to tear through the screen. In the role of Jo Chun Ja, a smuggler who jumped into the ring, Korea's leading actor Kim Hye Soo, who has added weight and depth to each of her works with her outstanding acting skills, will demonstrate her raw acting. The film also stars Jo In Sung and others.

In the 1980s and 1990s, Kim Hye Soo was one of the most popular teen stars. She is well-known for playing strong-willed, sophisticated and independent women. The actress won her first award as Best New Actress at the 1987 Baeksang Arts Awards for her role as a leading lady in the 1986 film Kambo. In the crime film Tazza: The High Rollers, her most commercially successful role was that of Madam Jung which won her third Blue Dragon Film Award for Best Actress. She has appeared in numerous successful television series, including Partner, Signal, Hyena, Juvenile Justice, and Under the Queen's Umbrella, in addition to her roles in films.

