Under the Queen’s Umbrella's Bae In Hyuk signs with Han Ji An’s agency YY Entertainment; Report

Bae In Hyuk signs an exclusive contract with YY Entertainment after his old contract with UU Entertainment expires

On June 24, 2024, it was reported by the South Korean media outlet YTN that Bae In Hyuk had signed an exclusive contract with YY Entertainment. His contract with his previous agency UU Company expired a while ago and now the actor has finally decided to move on with a new agency.

YY Entertainment is the house of actors like Han Ji An, Bae Nara, Lee Joo An singer Bang Yong Guk, and the boy group TOZ. Through YY Entertainment, it is expected that it will open a new chapter in Bae In Hyuk’s acting career to accelerate new activities and endeavors.

Know Bae In Hyuk

Bae In Hyuk is a South Korean actor who debuted in 2019 with the film Love Buzz. He finally made his small screen debut with the K-drama Men Are Men and Was It Love with short appearances in them.

Bae In Hyuk moved ahead in his acting career with bigger roles in K-dramas The Spies Who Loved Me and My Roommate is a Gumiho. In 2021, he appeared in the drama At a Distance, Spring is Green, and the hit drama in June 2022 Why Her.

He landed his first leading role in the K-drama Cheer Up in October 2022 alongside Han Ji Hyun. Soon, he was noted and admired for his unforgettable cameo appearance in the historical K-drama Under The Queen’s Umbrella in 2022 as the son of Kim Hye Soo as the Crown Prince who is not able to take over the throne.

Most recently, Bae in Hyuk won hearts with his lead appearance in the romantic period comedy The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract as Kang Tae Ha alongside Lee Se Young.

In other news, Bae In Hyuk is confirmed to lead the upcoming coming-of-age drama Check In Hanyang alongside Kim Ji Eun.

