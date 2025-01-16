Undercover High School FIRST poster: Seo Kang Joon becomes NIS agent posting as student in upcoming action comedy

Undercover High School is an upcoming K-drama series starring Seo Kang Joon in the leading role. Ahead of its much-anticipated premiere, the first poster of the show has been released. The plot follows a NIS agent who goes undercover as a student in a prestigious high school to solve an important case.

On January 16, 2024, the production team of Undercover High School dropped the first poster featuring Seo Kang Hoon as NIS agent Jung Hae Sung. In the image, he can be seen with a fierce expression while holding a gun in a high school uniform. In a dimly lit room, his demeanor is cold yet determined to solve the case that he is appointed and uncover the truth. Seo Kang Hoon’s baby face definitely makes it believable for him to masquerade as a school student.

While completing his mission, Jung Hae Sung finds himself caught up in the lives of his classmates, leading to eventful days full of twists and turns. With unexpected challenges continuously arising, the storyline promises even more excitement.

The production team explained that the first poster blends the contrasting elements of a school uniform and a gun, emphasizing the concept of an NIS agent going undercover at a high school. They highlighted that Agent Jung Hae Sung’s determined stance in the hallway outside the classroom marks the beginning of the 'Undercover High School' mission.

The plot of Undercover High School follows Jung Hae Seong, an ace field agent for the National Intelligence Service (NIS), who is demoted after a major operation goes awry. Assigned to find missing gold bars from King Gojong's reign, he goes undercover as a student at Byeongmoon High School. There, he meets Teacher O Su A who begins to see echoes of her first love in Hae Seong.

Directed by Choi Jung In and written by Im Young Bin, the show will be released on February 21, 2025.

