UnderKover: Let’s take a look at the successful journey of Shin Min Ah feat. Hometown Cha Cha Cha and more

Shin Min Ah is a South Korean model and actress best known for starring in television dramas A Love to Kill, My Girlfriend Is a Nine-Tailed Fox, Arang and the Magistrate, Oh My Venus, Tomorrow With You, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, and Our Blues.

Her early life:

While she started her career as a teen model in the late 90s and early 00s, her acting career began in the year 2001 after acting in K-Pop boybang g.o.d’s music videos. Her drama appearance was in the popular melodrama Beautiful Days. She rose to popularity in the high school comedy film Volcano High alongside Jang Hyuk. As Shin Min Ahentered her mid-twenties, she began showcasing more maturity in her choice of roles. In Go Go 70s, she played a sexy counterculture singer and won numerous accolades for her portrayal. She then acted as an unfaithful wife in The Naked Kitchen, and a cynical young woman in search of her father in Sisters on the Road, a critically acclaimed indie film which also stars fellow actress and close friend Gong Hyo Jin. But Shin Min Ah became best known for her portrayals of supernatural horror icons revamped into endearingly innocent yet spunky heroines in the rom-com My Girlfriend Is a Nine-Tailed Fox.

Her best dramas:

In 2015, Shin Min Ah and So Ji Sub were cast in the romantic comedy series Oh My Venus. For her character, an overweight lawyer, Shin underwent a three-hour makeup/prosthetic session every shoot. Shin Min Ah won the Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries and with So Ji Sub. In 2016, Shin Min Ah was cast opposite Lee Je Hoon in fantasy melodrama, Tomorrow, With You, portraying a 30-year-old amateur photographer who finds out that her better half can time travel. The drama was fully pre-produced and premiered in February 2017.

Shin Min Ah played the role of dentist Yoon Hye Jin in the tvN Saturday-Sunday drama 'Hometown Cha Cha-Cha', which aired on October 17th. Hyejin, who has a realistic and individualistic tendency, is an honest and confident character who does not put up with injustice and does everything she has to say. Shin Min Ah expressed Hye Jin's sharp side and at the same time expressed 200% of the woman she fell in love with. Her big eyes with double eyelids, cool mouth, and deep dimples on both cheeks were enough to shake the hearts of not only her opponent Doo Shik (played by Kim Seon Ho) but also her viewers.

Shin Min Ah showed a different character and received favorable reviews from viewers in Our Blues. The episode shows Sun Ah who made her first appearance in her motionless sleeping form. When her husband, Tae Hoon (Jung Sung Il) kept waking her up, Sun Ah struggled to get up and sat by her bedside. In particular, Shin Min Ah, who embodied the character Min Seon Ah, who is 180 degrees different from Yoon Hye Jin in the previous tvN drama 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha', said at the production presentation held, "The character Sun Ah itself is the biggest factor in choosing this work. The reason," followed by "I sympathized with Sun Ah's emotional line and her charm," is raising expectations for Shin Min Ah and Min Sun Ah, who empathized with and expressed the character more than anyone else.

