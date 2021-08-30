Undiscovered talent BZ-BOYS’ leader Bon breaks down during a live broadcast; Find out why

BZ-BOYS. Who are they? The five-member boy group was formed by Chrome Entertainment. They are composed of leader Bon, along with Taewoong, Hamin, Double D, and Seunghyun. They debuted on June 17, 2019, with ‘Question’ and are one of the many groups that have not received their ticket to stardom in the Korean entertainment industry.

A 2020 Naver V Live broadcast from BZ-Boys’ leader Bon saw him move to tears with the sudden love he had received from the viewers on his broadcast. Bon had become famous in multiple online fan communities for replying to every comment on his live and soon people flocked to view his live to leave supporting comments. The love was taken further as the audience then started to press hearts on the broadcast which is an encouraging feature on the app. A shocked Bom could not believe his eyes and started thanking the people, tears brimming in his eyes. Soon some fell as the support did not stop and he reached a personal best of 1 Million hearts, a rare feat for any rookie group.

BZ-BOYS recently made a comeback on August 12 with a single album ‘Contrast’ and its digital single ‘Close your eyes’. Following the release, leader Bon took it upon himself to take to promote the group and their comeback as he is said to have posted a letter asking for people’s support for the comeback that they have worked so hard for. The member’s act was taken into account by the online community as one of bravery and the group saw multiple views starting to pour in. While earlier only a few thousand views were recorded for their releases, ‘Close your eyes’ is seeing a massive response with more than 240K views already.

You can check out the group’s Twitter handle and the music video for ‘Close your eyes’ below.

