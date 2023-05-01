UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers): LE SSERAFIM members are unapologetically themselves in the exciting MV

The music video for LE SSERAFIM's title song 'UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers)', which was finally released, was filmed in Bangkok, Thailand, and provides exotic scenery and colorful sights. This song contains the message that they will break away from the rules set by the world and go his own way. 'World-class' musician Nile Rogers participates in the guitar featuring, and the main theme OST of the American western film 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' is sampled, and it boasts an addictive feeling that you will fall in love with the moment you listen to it.

LE SSERAFIM’s comeback:

'UNFORGIVEN' is the first full-length album released by LE SSERAFIM after a year of debut, so expectations are higher than ever. In particular, attention is focused on LE SSERAFIM’s musical entity, which will be shown through this album, with all members participating in writing the lyrics for the b-side song 'Bloom (Between you, me and the lamppost)' and Huh Yunjin's name in producing. As if to prove this, this album exceeded 1.38 million pre-orders as of April 28th. LE SSERAFIM, who proved the rapid rise in popularity with the number of pre-orders, is expected to establish itself as a K-pop 'top player' through this activity. This album is expected to be a more meaningful gift to fans as it will be released just one day before the first anniversary of LE SSERAFIM’s debut.

UNFORGIVEN:

The first track of this regular album, 'Burn the Bridge', is a song that announces the beginning of LE SSERAFIM's new journey, and was used as the background music for the album trailer released on April 10th. The lyrics of this song were created based on the members' own writings or what they said in interviews, adding sincerity to the message they wanted to convey. song of Hive's original story 'Crimson Heart' (No-Return) expresses the excitement ahead of the adventure.'Eve, Psyche and Bluebeard's wife' contains the meaning that you can move to the next level only when you break the taboo, and the second mini album 'ANTIFRAGILE' The chorus of the music inserted in the album trailer is exquisitely arranged, adding a familiar yet fresh feel.

