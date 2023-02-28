Unintentional Love Story teaser OUT: Cha Seo Won and B1A4’s Gongchan are all about falling in love

The teaser of an upcoming BL drama 'Unintentional Love Story’ gives a glimpse of a calm yet captivating show, soon to premiere on March 17. Before this romantic drama graces the screen, No. 3 Pictures dropped the teaser and stills of the upcoming show starring Cha Seo Won and Gongchan. Fans are gushing over the undeniable chemistry between the leads. The tagline of the show, 'The beginning was intentional, but the relationship is unintentional’ has left audiences with anticipation and curiosity about the story. Looking at the stills, it would not be wrong to say that audiences are in for a swoon-worthy romance. One cannot miss the contrasting nature of the characters in the show, which further teased fans with other supporting cast members as well. The newly released photographs portray the leads working together and understanding each other.

All about Unintentional Love Story Based on a webtoon, this Korean BL drama follows two contrasting characters: Yoon Tae Joon, played by Cha Seo Won, is a pottery artist with a tough exterior and a soft heart. Jin Won Young is a corporate employee working in the general affairs department played by Gongchan. Unexpectedly fired from his job, Jin Won Young goes on a quest to find out the company chairman’s favourite artist and win him over to get his job back, but will he stay only to get his job back or find the love of his life? While Yoon Tae Joon exudes calmness, Jin Won Young is a beam of sunshine. The web drama will follow their budding romance as they overcome their struggles and have faith in each other.

Cha Seo Won and Gongchan Cha Seo Won made his acting debut in 2013 and has been part of popular K-dramas like 'Sisters-in-law', 'The Rich Son', 'Miss Lee' and his breakthrough performance in 'Second Husband'. Gongchan is part of the popular Korean boy band B1A4, making his debut in 2011 with 'OK' and the mini album 'Let's Fly'. The 29-year-old made his acting debut in 2015 with 'Delicious Love' and starred in shows like 'To My Name', 'Lonely Enough to Love' and 'Mokkoji Kitchen. In 2020, he made his movie debut with 'Mr. Boss'.

