Unintentional Love Story, The Eighth Sense, Our Dating Sim and more: VOTE for best 2023 Korean BL

Korean BLs in 2023 impressed fans with their sweet and loving romance. Unintentional Love Story, The Eighth Sense, Our Dating Sim and many more spread their magic with beautiful stories. Here is a list of the best 2023 Korean BLs.

Best 2023 Korean BL

Unintentional Love Story

Unintentional Love Story is a romantic comedy which revolves around the story of Won Young who is unfairly fired from his workplace. Desperate to find his job back, he comes across a potter Tae Joon who secludes himself from people. The drama based on a webtoon features Cha Seo Won and Gongchan.

Our Dating Sim

Our Dating Sim is a romance drama in which two friends who have known each other from school, come together and create a dating simulation game. The mini-series features Lee Seung Gyu and Lee Jong Hyuk. The drama was a hit amongst the fans and many appreciated it for the rewatch value. It aired in March.

The Eighth Sense

The Eighth Sense is a melodrama romance starring Lim Ji Sub and Oh Jun Taek. The series reveals the love between two young university students. Ji Hyun moves to Seoul from a small town and finds it hard to adjust. He befriends Jae Won who is back after completing his military service. While there is bubbling feelings between them, Jae Won keeps pretending like it doesn't exist.

Love Tractor

Love Tractor tells the story of Seon Yul who moves to the countryside and comes across Ye Chan who adores rural life. Seon Yul knows nothing of rural life and as he starts to learn along with Ye Chan, romantic tension between the two rises. Do Won and Yoon Do Jin take on the lead roles in this romantic comedy.

Why R U?

Why R U? is the South Korean remake of a Thai drama which became a massive hit. The series stars Lee Jung Min, Lee Ye Hwan, Lee Sang Min and Park Chang Hoon. The story is a classic enemies-to-lovers trope. Jung Lee Won and Kim Ji Oh are rivals in the same university. One day he finds his sister's secret webnovel in which he and his rival are lovers. He swears that there is no truth in it but romance between the two soon blossoms.

Jun & Jun

Jun & Jun is a romance comedy starring Ki Hyun Woo, Yang Jun Mo, Jo Chan Hyun, Park Hyeong Seop. This office drama is a story of hope and dream. Lee Jun wanted to become an idol when he was younger but as things don't go as planned, he starts working in an office. After a few years he reunites with Choi Jun who has now become a manager of a company.

A Shoulder to Cry On

A Shoulder to Cry On is a psycological romance which features Kim Jae Han and Shin Ye Chan. Lee Da Yeol is an outsider and is a talented archer which fetches him a scholarship at an elite school. Jo Tae Hyun is a popular kid in the school who puts Lee Da Yeol's image at risk to save his own name. He starts enjoying making Lee Da Yeol's life hard.

Bon Appetit

Bon Appetit stars Lee Ki Taek and Yoo Jung Hoon. Do Hoon lives a simple life with work and home being a part of it. His daily life quickly becomes interesting as his junior from ccollege, Yoon Soon starts living next to his place. They start sharing meals together and come closer.

Star Struck

Star Struck features Sf9's Zuho and Kim In Sung. Seo Han Joo has had feelings for his childhood friend Jo Yoo Jae for a while. He tries his best to keep his feelings to himself.

