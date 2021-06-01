UNIVERSE announces GOT7 Youngjae and rookie group EPEX as the newest artists to onboard their platform!

Exclusive content, live broadcast and much more wait for you as GOT7’s Youngjae and EPEX make their way on the platform. Read on to know the details!

The newest entertainment platform in the K-Pop market is UNIVERSE. It offers exclusive content such as original shows, fansigns, fan meeting, original series of music and much more - giving fans a wholesome experience. In UNIVERSE, each artist has their own Planet, their own space of interacting with the fans. It was released first in January 2021 and is created by an international video game developing company, NCSoft. Currently, it boasts big names such as ATEEZ, MONSTA X, (G)I-DLE, Kang Daniel, ASTRO and more.

On May 31, UNIVERSE’s official Twitter announced ‘New Planets Open’ for GOT7’s main vocalist, Youngjae and the rookie group EPEX. The EPEX group members Wish, Keum, MU, A-Min, Baekseung, Ayden, Yewang, and Jeff along with Youngjae will be partaking in various activities and events, in their own “planets”, while providing more exclusive content and entertainment for fans.

Here are the tweets announcing the artists’ joining UNIVERSE:

The platform UNIVERSE is gradually increasing in popularity among K-Pop fans. After the joining of these two artists, it will have a total of 18 artists on board.

GOT7’s Youngjae is an all-rounder loved by millions of fans across the world. He’s a singer, songwriter and an actor. He has released multiple songs and captivated fans with his lyrical genius and is soon coming to the small screen with Netflix campus sitcom So Not Worth It.

EPEX includes eight members who are going to debut under C9 Entertainment on June 8, 2021. The group’s debut album is titled Bipolar Pt. 1: Prelude of Anxiety with the title track called Lock Down. The agency described the group’s name as “the gathering of eight youths reaching eight different apexes.”

Both the artists’ Planet will open on UNIVERSE on June 8, 2021.

