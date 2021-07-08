Universe Music released a teaser video for The Boyz's new song Drink It; Watch NOW

The teaser video was released through the Universe app and official SNS platforms.

We love the sound of new music releases, especially when it involves our favourite artists! Recently the talented boy group, The Boyz announced the release of their new single, Drink It via the Universe App and official social networking sites. The members recently released a stunning concept photo, looking regal in shades of red, black and maroon making them stand out against a white background, embellished with unique designs. Now, we go a step closer as we get a glimpse of their upcoming single, sonically!

In the released video, the members have transformed into vampires and appear with intense charisma. The awakened vampires move into a mysterious space in a calm and sinking setting. Young-hoon and the other 10 members, who remain alone, sit face to face in a confrontation, creating a tight tension-filled atmosphere.

In particular, at the end of the video, the vampires disappear in an instant and the appearance of Young-hoon bleeding is a surprise, heralding a shocking reversal. Additionally, intense red-light eyes and smoke that vapourises from their skin, amplifies the anticipation for their new song Drink It!

You can watch the teaser video below:

Drink It will release on July 11 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) through various music streaming platforms and the full version of the music video will be released exclusively through the Universe app. We cannot wait!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: The Boyz confirmed to make a comeback in August with sixth mini album after Mnet’s Kingdom

Are you excited to watch Drink It? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :Universe Music

Share your comment ×