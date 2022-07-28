UnKover: Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Kang Tae Oh in Run On, The Tale of Nokdu, Doom at Your Service & more

UnKover is our new segment, where we take a walk down memory lane with some of our favourite Hallyu stars. This week, we are unkover-ing the long tread for actor Kang Tae Oh who first took up acting in 2013 and has since done multiple notable roles. It is through his recent appearance in K-drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ that he has found the long overdue fame for his performance.

Kang Tae Oh’s last appearance in ‘Run On’ was also talked about, though not as widely as we’d like. His chemistry and a love-hate relationship with Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung made for the perfect second lead pairing that often had our hearts racing. Interestingly, and though viewers may not have noted it, he was also a part of the fantasy drama ‘Doom at Your Service’ as a cafe owner, Lee Hyun Kyu.

In ‘The Tale of Nokdu’, he perfectly embodies Prince Neungyang / Cha Yool Moo, an heir to the throne. His chemistry with lead actor Jang Dong Yoon who plays the roles of Jeon Nok-du / Lady Kim Nok Soon / Yeon Soo, was a fan favourite. It became a popular bromance in fan communities and their kiss scene is still regarded as one of the most hilarious outcomes of a K-drama.

Kang Tae Oh’s most promising role was in the web series, ‘My First First Love’ (2019) which is often loved by the online community for its laid back but interesting story, however often overlooked by avid K-drama viewers.

Currently, he plays the role of Lee Jun Ho, a member of the legal team in ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ whose correct behavior and love angle towards a female colleague with autism, Woo Young Woo played by Park Eun Bin, has been applauded by fans.

