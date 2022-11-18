UnKover: Han So Hee’s scintillating presence in K-dramas like The World of the Married, Nevertheless

100 Days My Prince While many would focus on the lead couple comprising EXO member D.O. and Nam Ji Hyun , both of whom did a fantastic job at executing a Prince with amnesia and an unmarried skilled woman, it was Han So Hee who stole the scenes on many occasions. She acted as Kim So Hye, the forcefully married wife of the Crown Prince. Bearing the child of someone else, she faces the wrath of her greedy father. Her many moments of spite, despair, breakdown and passion, all carried with the royal flair of being the Crown Princess were very well executed. One could equally hate her character as well as feel sorry towards her unfortunate standing.

Han So Hee , the South Korean actress turns 28 today. After starting out as a model and with minor roles, she has built herself to be one of the most coveted actresses in the Korean acting industry. All that is thanks to the many roles she took up panning across many genres and was determined to show herself off as a versatile artist. Here are her turning points as we look back on her roles so far.

The World of the Married

The biggest change in tides for the beauty came with her performance in The World of the Married. Playing her first lead role, she acted as Yeo Da Kyung, the woman having an affair with a married man, Lee Tae Oh played by Park Hae Joon. As she faces off against Lee Tae Oh’s wife Ji Seonu (Kim Hee Ae), her character goes through an experience like no other. After learning about an unplanned pregnancy she fears for her child and at the same time wishes that the father of the child would finally be brave enough to accept it. The mammoth task of going where her heart wants even at the expense of her family and society’s chagrin is brilliantly portrayed by Han So Hee, who gained the support of the audience for her eventual satisfactory ending.

Nevertheless

Mixed reviews about the drama will not deter us from looking at Han So Hee with a keen eye. She has been picky with her roles and that has worked in her favour. Nevertheless saw her embodying the seemingly naive Yoo Nabi. Much like her name, she was painfully connected to a man named Park Jae Eon with a butterfly tattoo which also became symbolic of her character. As she tried not to keep going ahead with a toxic relationship, Yoo Nabi was questioned multiple times and doubted her choices, As the viewers joined her on her dilemmatic journey, they criticized and equally appreciated her.

My Name

You would think you’d seen all of Han So Hee’s explorations with a saeguk, an almost negative pick and a naive one, but she cemented the belief that she was just getting started. An action thriller, Han So Hee played Yoon Ji Woo, the girl out for revenge for her father’s murder. She trains to be a skilled fighter as she infiltrates the police not realising that she is being fooled the whole time. Her takeover of a demanding role, for which she took action lessons and learned to fight, is unmissable.

Soundtrack #1

We were just waiting for her to slip into something more mainstream and Han So Hee was ready with her role as a lyricist named Lee Eun Soo. As she realises her love for her long-time friend Han Seon Woo she struggles to place her friendship over her ever-rising feelings for him. The short music-centred drama was a breath of fresh air to the mind-heavy roles that she usually goes for. This one challenged the heart and ended with a satisfactory closure for the romance fans.