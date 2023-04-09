UnKover: Itaewon Class fame Kim Da Mi's superb career; deep dive into Cheval Noir award winner on her birthday

Kim Da Mi is one of the rising stars in the Korean entertainment industry, known for her stunning performances and undeniable talent. As she celebrates her birthday, let's take a closer look at her career and her impressive achievements, including winning the Cheval Noir Award.

The Early Years

Kim Da Mi, a South Korean actress, was born on April 9, 1995. She began her acting career with the independent movie 2017 Project With The Same Name, appearing in the episode 'Hello, My Hard Work' as a woman dealing with a recent breakup. Kim then landed her breakthrough role in the 2018 action-mystery movie 'The Witch: Part 1 The Subversion,' beating out 1,500 other applicants for the lead part. She garnered critical acclaim for her compelling performance, which included demanding action scenes, and went on to win numerous newcomer awards.

Cheval Noir Award Winner

In 2018, Kim Da Mi won the Cheval Noir Award at the Fantasia International Film Festival for her role in ‘The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion.’ The award recognizes outstanding performances in genre cinema and is a highly coveted honor in the film industry. Kim Da Mi's win cemented her status as a rising talent in the industry and opened up new opportunities for her career.

Recent Successes

Since winning the Cheval Noir Award, Kim Da Mi has continued to shine in the Korean entertainment industry. In 2020, Kim Da Mi made her television debut in the cable series 'Itaewon Class,' which became a cultural phenomenon in Korea and gained international recognition. Her stunning performance in the series further cemented her status as one of the industry's most talented young actresses for which she received the Baeksang Arts Award for Best New Actress (TV). Then she went on to work as the main lead in Our Beloved Summer, another hit drama.

Kim Da Mi's rise to fame in the Korean entertainment industry is nothing short of remarkable. From her early days as a movie actress to television star and her award-winning performance in ‘The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion,’ to her recent success in ‘Itaewon Class,’ she has proven time and again that she is a talented and versatile actress. As she celebrates her birthday, fans can't wait to see what the future holds for this rising star.

Wishing Kim Da Mi a very Happy Birthday!

