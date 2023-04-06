UnKover: It’s Okay to Not Be Okay star Seo Yea Ji over the years

Seo Yea Ji is a South Korean actress who is known for her roles in K-dramas like ‘Potato Star’ (2013), Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ (2016) ‘Lawless Lawyer’ (2018), and ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ (2020). Seo Yea Ji made her acting debut in 2013 with tvN’s hit sitcom ‘Potato Star’. In ‘Potato Star’, Seo Yea Ji played the role of a high school student named Yoo Nan Hee, who was a member of the school's broadcasting club. Although her role was a supporting one, she was able to showcase her acting skills and charm on screen.

Rise to national fame

‘Potato Star’ was a popular show, and it helped Seo Yea Ji gain recognition and pave the way for her future career in the entertainment industry. Seo Yea Ji then went on to star in various popular K-dramas in the subsequent years. She played the role of a regal, mysterious woman in the 2016 historical K-drama ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’. Despite the show’s star-studded cast, Seo Yea Ji was able to establish herself as a promising actress. She then got one of the first lead roles in ‘Lawless Lawyer’ alongside Lee Joon Gi. The drama was a huge success thanks to the show’s gripping plot and Seo Yea Ji’s immaculate chemistry with co-star Lee Joon Gi.

Seo Ye Ji’s rise to international acclaim

In the drama, 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay', Seo ye Ji played the role of Ko Moon Young, a celebrity author of children’s novels who is rumored to have an antisocial personality disorder. She was cast alongside ‘My Love From the Stars’ star Kim Soo Hyun who played the role of a medical caregiver at a psychiatric facility. So Ye Ji's portrayal of Ko Moon Young was widely acclaimed by viewers and critics for her outstanding performance, which brought depth and complexity to the character.

She portrayed the character's inner struggles and emotional turmoil with great precision, making her a memorable and fascinating character to watch. Her chemistry with Kim Soo Hyun was also praised for their excellent on-screen dynamic. ‘It's Okay to Not Be Okay’ was a hit drama and became a global sensation, receiving high ratings and critical acclaim. Seo Ye Ji's performance in the drama helped to solidify her status as one of South Korea's most talented actresses.

