UnKover: Kim Hye Yoon’s career growth with SKY Castle, Extraordinary You and more

Kim Hye Yoon’s beginning was humble yet not so subtle as she soon gained attention, however on completing her studies, she went back to auditioning and landed a role most suitable for her, launching her into fame.

Kim Hye Yoon is a South Korean actress born on November 10, 1996. Celebrating her 26th international birthday today, she has quite a memorable acting career and academic laurels to fall back on. Having begun early at the mere age of 16, she stuck to achieving a degree in film studies and received praise for her work which was appreciated even outside her alma mater. Thanks to her grit and an ability to soak in whichever roles she takes up, Kim Hye Yoon has found herself to be one of the most promising young actresses as she explores many genres and types of characters.

SKY Castle

Landing the role of Kang Ye Seo in SKY Castle was one of the best things to have happened to Kim Hye Yoon. She played the bratty daughter of one of the richest families in the SKY Castle neighbourhood. Her father, Kang Joon Sang- played by Jung Joon Ho is a passionate doctor and her mother is an ambitious lady who puts the pride of her family on the shoulder of her daughter by pestering her to be a doctor as well. In order to land a seat in the prestigious Seoul National University, Kang Ye Seo is tutored under Kim Joo Young, played by Kim Seo Hyung. While trying her best to become what her family, and especially her mother, wants she gives her everything to studying and loses her innocent side. She takes on a manic-like behavior as she is crushed between expectations and what she actually wants. She develops feelings for SF9’s Chani’s character, Hwang Woo Joo. The role saw her deliver various expressions and dip into multiple emotions as she stays on the path of her goal and then eventually falls off it. Her acting received her critical approval as people began criticising her character, only to feel bad for her eventually. SKY Castle allowed everyone to witness the potential in Kim Hye Yoon, practically opening multiple more doors for her.

Extraordinary You

Eun Dan Oh, Kim Hye Yoon’s first lead role is another notable one for anyone that’s watched the level of professionalism and understanding of the character it took her to be able to execute well. She starred opposite SF9’s Rowoon and Lee Jae Wook in a strange fix of young love. Playing a character in a comic book, becoming Eun Dan Oh was more of a first person perspective for the actor as she figured out that being a side character in a story penned by someone else, was not what she wanted out of her existence. Being given a lame storyline where she is at odds with her crush and has a heart condition, she chooses to write her own fate and meets Rowoon’s unnamed character who she decides to call Haru. Viewers of the show would know just how much Kim Hye Yoon had to belch out the word ‘Haru’ throughout its run and the behind-the-scenes affirmed to being aware of its excessive usage. That is to say that she accepted her seemingly-annoying character and embraced it with a cheerful, bubbly but full of tears Eun Dan Oh who is out to find love. By the end of the drama, it received mixed reviews, however one thing was for sure, Kim Hye Yoon had taken the character by its horns and made it her own. A fabulous job, indeed.

Since then, she has worked in a sageuk called Secret Royal Inspector & Joy alongside Ok Taecyeon and lent her despicable acting skills to the world of Snowdrop. A divorced woman who has a knack for investigations, in one, and Gye Bun Ok, a selfish phone operator at a women’s dorm in the other, Kim Hye Yoon has explored a lot already. Her future seems bright and full of youthful and exciting roles as she has just begun and is already excelling!

