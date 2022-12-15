UnKover: Legendary star Lee Jung Jae in Squid Game, Chief Of Staff, Il Mare and more

Lee Jung Jae is an actor and filmmaker. Considered one of the most successful actors in South Korea, he has received various accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Critics' Choice Television Award, six Baeksang Arts Awards, in addition to nominations for a Golden Globe Award and a Gotham Award. Aside from his acting career, Lee is also a businessman, having launched a chain of restaurants in Seoul, as well as founding several businesses including the development company Seorim C&D. He owns several of his businesses with fellow actor and close friend Jung Woo Sung. He is known to be a popular actor in South Korea but gained mass following after the success of Squid Game.

Cast: Choi Min Soo, Go Hyun Jung, Park Sang Won and Lee Jung Jae

Director: Kim Jong Hak

Year of Release: 1995

Sandglass is the story of two men whose friendship is put to the test through the 1970s and 1980s, one of Korea's politically tumultuous periods. Park Tae Soo (Choi Min Soo), tough and loyal, grows up to become a gangster. Kang Woo Suk (Park Sang Won), smart with firm moral values, grows up to become a prosecutor. Yoon Hye Rin (Go Hyun Jung), a beautiful and spirited daughter of a very wealthy casino owner, not true, they live in the same private dormitory. Hye Rin is introduced to Tae Soo via Woo Suk and they fall in love. Being in the highest rated drama, what was supposed to be a small supporting role as the heroine's silent, devoted bodyguard, it catapulted him into stardom.

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Jun Ji Hyun, Kim Mu Saeng

Director: Lee Hyun Sung

Year Of Release: 2000

Run Time: 1h 45m

There are two distinct time-lines intertwined throughout most of the film. In 1997, architect Sung-Hyun (Lee Jung Jae) moved into the home 'Il Mare' that his estranged father built. One day, he pulls out a letter from his mailbox. The letter is from a young woman who addresses the new occupant of the 'Il Mare' house. Sung Hyun is surprised because he is the only person to have moved into the home. More letters arrive and in those letters her predictions are accurate. She warns about a flurry of snow on a certain day in January of 1998 and an ensuing flu virus. Eun Joo (Jun Ji Hyun) is convinced that her letter has traveled back in time to December of 1997 and starts writing regularly to Sung Hyun. Eun Joo decides to ask Sung Hyun to find her cassette recorder, which she lost at a train station. Sung Hyun goes to the train station and gets a glimpse of Eun Joo. The film went on to become a classic, even remade as a Hollywood film. The chemistry is the best and their backstories gives a heartwarming feeling to the viewers.

Chief Of Staff

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Shin Min Ah, Lee Elijah

Director: Kwak Jung Hwan

Writer: Lee Dae Il

Year Of Release: 2019

OTT Platform: Netflix

Jang Tae Jun (Lee Jung Jae) wanted to gain more power and decided to work in the National Assembly. Now, he is the chief aide to a 4-time lawmaker. He has excellent intuition, a cold-blooded decisiveness and a great desire to win. He was able to place his lawmaker in the position of the party representative, but Jang Tae Jun has higher ambitions. Meanwhile Kang Seon Yeong (Shin Min Ah) is a first year lawmaker who got elected through proportional representation and is a spokesperson for her party. She worked as a lawyer and hosted a current affairs TV program prior to becoming a lawmaker. She is ambitious and does her job well. Kang Seon Yeong and Jang Tae Jun are also secretly dating. This drama was Lee Jung Jae’s comeback to the drama scene and he managed to take over the scene with his amazing acting abilities.

Squid Game

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon

Director: Hwang Dong Hyuk

Writer: Hwang Dong Hyuk

Year Of Release: 2021

OTT Platform: Netflix

The series stars a contest with 456 players fighting for a large sum of money- 45.6 Billion Korean Won to be exact- but the players have one thing in common- each one comes from a land of troubles, trials and tribulations and will do anything to bring that money home. Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon and more are just the few people who were preyed on while they were at their lowest and brought to a place where rules don’t exist except one- follow the rules of the game to a T, cheating is not allowed. In the twisted mind of the creators, these games play as an even playing field for all the players, not realizing that there are actual lives at stake here. Lee Jung Jae knocked the character out of the part- he played the role of Sung Gi Hoon extremely well- a well-intentioned man, down on his luck, works hard to bring some money for his mother but his addictions get the better of him. The reason why he won the game was because he had a soft heart and a strong head on his shoulders.

