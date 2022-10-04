UnKover SuperM: Members of SHINee, EXO, NCT 127 and WayV coming together to form a supergroup
Taemin, Baekhyun, Kai, Taeyong, Mark, Ten and Lucas- who are they?
SuperM, the group that no one imagined yet everyone loved! The concept of combining some of the most iconic and loved groups must have come from a genius who saw an opportunity in the growing influence of K-pop and took it. SM Entertainment has been a media giant in South Korea and houses some of the most popular groups spanning across generations of the music world.
Who:
SuperM brings together Taemin from SHINee, Baekhyun and Kai from EXO, Taeyong and Mark from NCT 127, and Ten and Lucas from WayV. Second generation leaders SHINee’s youngest ace joined hands with the power-runners of K-pop, EXO and the ever-growing clan of NCT’s two leading subunits- NCT 127 and WayV where Baekhyun grabbed the position of the leader as the oldest.
When:
They debuted on October 4, 2019 amidst equal disbelief and admiration from K-pop fans around the world. The group was dubbed as the ‘Avengers of K-pop’ raising more than a few eyebrows. While they delivered with their skills shining through and through, we aren’t sure if the name is exactly fitting for them.
What:
The group presented the fans with ‘Jopping’, a track fun enough to deliver its meaning and catch you off-guard with the group’s high quality music as well as dancing. It became a sensation with the company’s massive marketing and ensured that more than a few heads turned their way.
Since then, the seven members of the group have promoted in depth much to the delight of their fans as they received massive love from 4 different fandoms. They went on to release their first studio album ‘Super One’ with the lead single ‘One (Monster & Infinity)’. Following this, the group has been on an unofficial break as members Baekhyun and Taemin enlisted in the military.
