UnKover SuperM: Members of SHINee, EXO, NCT 127 and WayV coming together to form a supergroup

Who: SuperM brings together Taemin from SHINee , Baekhyun and Kai from EXO , Taeyong and Mark from NCT 127 , and Ten and Lucas from WayV . Second generation leaders SHINee’s youngest ace joined hands with the power-runners of K-pop, EXO and the ever-growing clan of NCT’s two leading subunits- NCT 127 and WayV where Baekhyun grabbed the position of the leader as the oldest.

SuperM , the group that no one imagined yet everyone loved! The concept of combining some of the most iconic and loved groups must have come from a genius who saw an opportunity in the growing influence of K-pop and took it. SM Entertainment has been a media giant in South Korea and houses some of the most popular groups spanning across generations of the music world.

When:

They debuted on October 4, 2019 amidst equal disbelief and admiration from K-pop fans around the world. The group was dubbed as the ‘Avengers of K-pop’ raising more than a few eyebrows. While they delivered with their skills shining through and through, we aren’t sure if the name is exactly fitting for them.

What:

The group presented the fans with ‘Jopping’, a track fun enough to deliver its meaning and catch you off-guard with the group’s high quality music as well as dancing. It became a sensation with the company’s massive marketing and ensured that more than a few heads turned their way.

Since then, the seven members of the group have promoted in depth much to the delight of their fans as they received massive love from 4 different fandoms. They went on to release their first studio album ‘Super One’ with the lead single ‘One (Monster & Infinity)’. Following this, the group has been on an unofficial break as members Baekhyun and Taemin enlisted in the military.

