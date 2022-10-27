UnKover: The charm of Semantic Error; Park Seoham and DKZ’s Park Jae Chan’s viral starrer

Semantic Error Semantic Error is a 2022 show released with 8 episodes. A college love story between a senior and a junior who have more differences than similarities caught the attention of the people with its quirky style of storytelling and a fabulous acting job from the leads. It stars Park Seoham, the former member of boy group KNK and Park Jae Chan, among the current lineup of group DKZ, earlier known as Dongkiz.

Korean BLs are all the rage now, with K-pop idols, rookie actors and more finding a new genre to explore and experiment with. The ever-rising interest in same sex relationships and the global acceptance of choosing your own sexuality as well as love interests has resulted in more people coming out and declaring their love in the world. While any usually conservative and reserved Asian society has not been as welcoming as the West, they’ve had no choice but to realise the new norms of the world and learn to accept them. Releasing mainstream content has always been an impactful way to make people come to terms with anything, and this has been no different. Following its popularity as a drama, Semantic Error was also screened as a movie at the 2022 Bucheon International Film Festival, releasing in cinemas soon after.

Storyline

Choo Sang Woo is very particular about his studies and sticks to rules at all times. He follows patterns and likes coding. As he removes the names of all classmates who did not help him on a project leading Jang Jae Young to not graduate, the senior seeks revenge. Although harmless at first, the straightforward and borderline rude junior piques his interest and he decides to go to the ends of the world to annoy him, or maybe just to gain his attention? They are at loggerheads at all times, also slowly becoming used to each other’s presence. Choo Sang Woo’s perfect bug-less world is suddenly riddled with a semantic error named Jang Jae Young and he doesn’t know what to do as he’s never dealt with this before.

Charms of the show

The simplicity: Semantic Error took some very familiar concepts of a code in engineering and ingrained its concept of an opposites attract story into it very perfectly. The extremities to which each of the characters would go in order to annoy the other was also something relatable as petty pet peeves took centre stage.



The cast: While Park Seoham and Park Jae Chan were not the first K-pop idols to have acted in a Boys Love story, they are definitely not going to be the last. The sheer success of this show has ensured that a new path is created for potential actors to begin their careers with or even seek later on for genuine portrayal of their acting skills.



The challenges: While neither of the actors had worked on a BL before, they showed a chemistry doted on by many, even months after the release of the show. Behind-the-scenes showed obvious signs of shyness and need for adjustment but the two performed well at all times, ensuring that the BL fan community would be impressed with their efforts.

The push and pull: While common in most romance shows, the moments of confirming their feelings, testing out their limits, advancing and retreating, pursuing an all encompassing freedom, and more such occurrences made it possible to keep an ongoing tension in the show. The episodes that aired twice every week always ended on cliffhangers, leaving the audiences with multiple questions at the end every time, keeping them curious wonderfully.

The climax: While the story was nothing new and a very well tried and tested formula, the execution was unique. It was embedded with hints of a Gen Z audience, slangs, and even a third wheeler heterosexual angle to add to the mix of an arts major and a science major who are on different paths. It upped the scales by creating the notion of an ultimatum at the end, allowing the viewers to wonder if a sad ending was in the books afterall. A lot of angst and self-doubting later, the leads have a giggling end, satisfying the mostly young audience.

Semantic Error was one of the most unprecedented successful releases of the year and has opened the doors for more from others. While the fans and the creators are keen on speaking about a season 2, we think it has given all that it could.