UnKover: The sparkling career of Eric Nam featuring a collab with Indian artist Armaan Malik

After School Club Arirang TV’s After School Club has been a long-running English language program that aims to promote K-pop stars internationally. Eric Nam joined the show as a host in 2013 and continued until 2016. He became widely loved for his interactions and it also began the base for his knowledge of the world of K-pop as well as gave him a leeway to create meaningful friendships in the field which would help him later on.

Eric Nam is an American singer, songwriter, host, and podcaster. Hailing from Atlanta, he initially began his entertainment career through a reality program which gained the attention of the general public and he ended up signing with B2M Entertainment, kickstarting his life in South Korea.

We Got Married

The equally popular and controversial reality program saw Eric Nam get fake-married MAMAMOO’s Solar as they went on dates and pretended to be husband and wife over a period of time. Eric successfully became more known to the people thanks to his wit on the show.

K-Pop Daebak w/ Eric Nam

The start of yet another wins for Eric Nam, his podcast saw a massive influx of attention from K-pop enthusiasts who were always eager for more information from the long-time K-pop interviewer. As a K-pop artist himself, Eric Nam managed to grab the interest of fans with his insightful discussions and his podcast became of the most talked about Korea music programs with a star guestlist every episode.

Collaboration with Armaan Malik

Fulfilling the dream of every Indian K-pop fan, Eric Nam worked with singer-songwriter Armaan Malik and Indian-American composer Kshmr for a single named Echo which was loved by fans of all three artists. It became a monumental step for the singer as the song ranked on multiple music charts, a feat not unfamiliar to Eric Nam but one that he appreciated. He has since spoken of his wish to visit India and perform live for the Namnation (his fandom) here.