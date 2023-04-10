UnKovering Aria from X:IN: Who is this Indian K-pop idol and why is she going viral?

With the influx of new talent in the K-Pop industry, it's not uncommon for fans to find themselves asking, Who is this new artist, and where did they come from? One such artist who's been garnering attention lately is Aria from X:IN. Aria is an Indian Escrow Entertainment trainee. She is a member of the forthcoming female group X:IN and a former member of the upcoming girl group MEP-C, which was developed through the Universe training platform.

Aria’s career in the Korean industry

Ami joined GBK Entertainment in early 2022 and became a trainee on their online training platform Universe, which aims to select females to become prospective members of a future girl group. Aria was revealed as one of the five selected members of GBK's forthcoming girl group MEP-C on November 29, 2022. However, she apparently quit the group in early 2023 after her profile post was deleted.

On March 7, 2023, she and Nova were shown in the line-up reveal video of the 44th K-Stage Yes or No event, at which the incoming girl group X:IN would perform, confirming her membership in the group. She was formally confirmed as the group's fifth and final member on March 8, 2023. The group is set to debut on April 11, 2023, with their first full-length album, Keeping the Fire.

About Aria

Aria, real name Gauthami, is the second Indian K-pop idol to make her debut in the Korean pop business, following Sriya from BLACKSWAN. She was born on March 12, 2003, in Kerala. In 2011, she played Ammu in the Malayalam film Melvilasom (The Address). She is the most popular and the first idol of the Malayali ethnicity. In fact, her appearance and nationality caused her to go viral in Korean and Chinese communities.