UnKovering SF9: The Sensational Feeling of a boy group with stature, class and talent

Name: SF9, short for Sensational Feeling and the 9 for the number of members in the group, came to fruition in late December 2015 after a performance in Japan. They were then known as NOEZ Dance. Following this their debut came about in October, 2016 where their official name was set for use.

SF9 celebrates its 6th debut anniversary on October 5, 2022. The nine member boy group was put together by FNC Entertainment which is known in the K-pop scene for its rock bands F.T .Island, CNBLUE, N.Flying as well as K-pop teams AOA. Famed actors including Jung Hae In (‘D.P.’, ‘Snowdrop’) and Lee Dong Gun (‘Angel's Last Mission: Love’), among others.

Who:

SF9 is made up of nine members- Youngbin, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawon, Zuho, Rowoon, Yoo Taeyang, Hwiyoung and Chani. Among them Youngbin takes the leader post while Inseong is the oldest, both born a mere four months apart. Chani the youngest is seven years younger to them both. Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawon, Rowoon and Yoo Taeyang are responsible for the vocals, while Youngbin, Zuho, Hwiyoung and Chani take care of the rap bits. Being a K-pop group has made it a necessary step for all of them to be good performers, however, Youngbin, Yoo Taeyang and Chani ensure things go smoothly. Essentially the group’s members are a talented bunch of actors, dancers, musical actors, hosts and singers who have given everything and more to the stage they so cherish. These are nine very handsome males who have come to realise their visuals and performance skills and are using them to their best advantage.

What:

Having released a series of fan loved albums up until now, SF9’s discography includes one studio album, 11 mini-album and 2 single albums. Some of their more popular releases are- ‘O Sole Mio’, 'Good Guy', ‘Now or Never’, ‘Tear Drop’, ‘Summer Breeze’, in no particular order. Their top selling album has been EP ‘Turn Over’ which dropped in July 2021 and saw an exceptionally welcoming response for its lead single ‘Tear Drop’. It was also the last release from the group as a whole before the members began enlisting for their mandatory military service, making it all the more meaningful.

How:

SF9 has always had a high energy sound as the base for their releases with undertones of sensual music sleeping through earlier as they searched for solid ground which included releases like ‘Fanfare’ and ‘RPM’. Soon the group discovered that a slower beat with a powerful chorus was the favored pick by their audience and they delivered in style. This resulted in the success of songs like ‘O Sole Mio’, ‘Now or Never’ and ‘Good Boy’ which have become the higher points in their career. They each have tried their hand at acting, with a few successfully transitioning into mainstream roles. Their variety presence has been just as important with each member contributing at large.

Where:

As previously mentioned, SF9 boasts a bunch skilled with acting, theatre, singing, hosting and performing. They have taken their talents not just in their homeland but across the globe as they build a fanbase, Fantasy, from around the world. They have proceeded to carry out fan meetings as well as tours in USA, Europe, Japan and of course South Korea, proving their widespread fame.

Highlights:

First win: The K-pop culture makes it a point to have a music show win as one of the most memorable achievements in the artist’s career. SF9 has come close to winning on multiple occasions, however their real first win came with ‘Good Guy’ in January 2020, an excruciating 3 years and 3 months later, however it was enough to make it worthwhile.

Kingdom: Legendary War: SF9 participated in a survival show alongside BTOB, iKON, ATEEZ, THE BOYZ, and Stray Kids. While it was the JYP Entertainment group that took home the win, it allowed the audiences to be introduced to the flair of the group that deserved their attention. What followed was a successful comeback with ‘Turn Over’.

Dramas: SF9 members have been notable actors with the youngest Chani having been a part of the acting industry since his childhood. He is among the cast lineups for dramas ‘Signal’ and ‘Sky Castle’. Rowoon is easily the most famed actor from the group, landing lead roles in multiple shows, ‘Extraordinary You’, ‘She Would Never Know’, ‘The King's Affection’, and ‘Tomorrow’. He continues to be one of the most successful idol turned actors.

Future:

While SF9 continues to be a beloved K-pop group and embarks on yet another tour, their fans keep wishing for more success to come their way. In all honesty, the boys harbour potential and a sensational feeling, only waiting to be experienced.

