UnKovering Song Hye Kyo’s career: Autumn in My Heart, Full House, Descendants of the Sun and more

Song Hye Kyo is a titan in the Korean acting industry. She has been a force to be reckoned with ever since she made her debut in 1996 which was followed by an iconic role in Autumn in My Heart in 2000. Unsurprisingly, she has continued to bank on her fame and build it further by taking on roles that have made her one of the most sought-after actresses in the field. Here are some of the most memorable highlights from her career.

We had to start with this one. It practically gave a boosted launch to Song Hye Kyo who became a domestic superstar right after this release. Playing Yoon Eun Suh, Autumn in My Heart, followed a love triangle between her and Song Seung Heon and Won Bin’s characters. The relationship between her and Song Seung Heon’s character who grow up as siblings but are in fact not blood-related is at the heart of the show as they are pulled apart by the world but do everything in their might to stay together. A deadly illness takes Song Hye Kyo’s life and her lover, Song Seung Heon's character, tragically meets with an accident in the same place as she did earlier. The show has charged ahead as an iconic melodrama and continues to be referenced.

This love-hate relationship between Song Hye Kyo and Rain’s characters has to be a fan favourite. A woman duped off her own house by her friends begins to stay with Rain as a helper around the house, a fellow tourist she met on vacation, who is now the new owner of her own home. They get into a contractual marriage set-up in order to make Rain’s crush jealous. However, they end up developing feelings for each other and he asks her to marry him officially. The bickering between the leads was one of the most liked factors from the show and old K-drama fans often reminisce about the time it first premiered. It further added to Song Hye Kyo’s immediate success.

That Winter, the Wind Blows

Another feather in the hat of the melodrama Queen arrived with this portrayal alongside Jo In Sung. Song Hye Kyo played a blind woman named Oh Young who is on bad terms with her family. As an heiress of a magnanimous conglomerate, she has everything but the support of those dear to her. In comes, a conman named Oh Soo who pretends to be her brother and seeks her wealth. In the midst of all this, he and Oh Young fall in love and develop a connection like no other. The slow-paced drama touches on multiple topics and has become a classic game of mixed reviews.

Descendants of the Sun

None can forget this show once they’ve watched it. A key player in the success of Song Hye Kyo in the modern world of K-dramas, she embodied Dr Kang Mo Yeon who unaware of Song Joong Ki’s character’s profession, falls for him. Their dating period is frequently interrupted by their duty calls, leading to a breakup. Later, reunited at a military location, they find their way back to each other only to be separated by another fatal mission that he ends up on. The show became the basis for the love story and the heightened interest in the Song-Song couple, as they were called, which eventually led to their marriage. The two have broken up since but the show continues to be a testament to their fabulous on-screen chemistry.

Song Hye Kyo has done multiple other noteworthy shows that have allowed her to experiment with her acting and keep herself growing. While the recent years have not quite been in her favour in terms of praise from the audiences, her upcoming show The Glory is where she channels vengeance in a complex eye-opening drama plot.