'Unlike gossipers...': Moon Gabi's ex-boyfriend Jimmy Paige reacts to claims of dissing Jung Woo Sung in rap lyrics

Jung Woo Sung was embroiled in a controversy at the end of 2024 when it was revealed that he had an out-of-wedlock child with Moon Gabi. Recently, her ex-boyfriend Jimmy Paige, who is a rapper, released a new track and netizens suspected that he was dissing the actor in the lyrics.

Shortly after, on January 3, Park Sung Jin, who goes by the name Jimmy Paige, provided a clarification. Taking to his Instagram, he shared a story, explaining that he had no intention of targeting Jung Woo Sung in the lyrics of his latest song, Yello Niki Lauda, which was released on December 31, 2024.

He said, "I had written it to be comedic, but it seems like people are dissing me. Let me correct you. I did not write it to particularly side with anyone, unlike the dramatic gossipers who had hoped for. I only did it as a social commentary."

The rapper further criticized the 'keyboard warriors' for spreading unfounded claims. He emphasized, "I’m not someone who is caught up in the past, and those lyrics are just one out of many punch lines," indicating that his relationship with Moon Gabi had ended long ago, so it doesn't involve him now.

"I will go back to my normal life of being ambitious for the happiness of one woman and my two French bulldogs," Jimmy Paige ended the clarification with strong words.

For those unversed, on December 31, the rapper released a new track titled Yellow Niki Lauda. It has lines like "Spitting my baby on your face, full of anger/I never show mercy/You go and embrace refugees." Many thought it was directed towards the recent controversy between his ex-girlfriend Moon Gabi and Jung Woo Sung.

Jimmy Paige was in a relationship with the model from 2014 to 2017. Meanwhile, recently, Moon Gabi herself clarified that she did not ask for marriage or anything else after discovering that she was pregnant with Jung Woo Sung's child. With this, she directly dismissed the previous claims that the actor turned her down for marriage.

On the other hand, the Scarlet Innocence star publicly declared that he is ready to take responsibility for the child.

