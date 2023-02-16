Unlocked: Im Siwan watches over Chun Woo Hee in the harrowing trailer for the upcoming Netflix film

Im Siwan , Chun Woo Hee and Kim Hee Won are back with the reality thriller 'Unlocked'. The Netflix movie 'Unlocked' is a realistic thriller about an ordinary office worker who loses his smartphone containing all his personal information and begins to face threats to his entire daily life.

Im Siwan from the films 'Emergency Declaration', 'The Scoundrel: World of Bad Guys', dramas 'Strangers from Hell' and 'Misaeng' plays the role of Jun Yeong, and appears in the films 'Anchor', 'The Wailing', and the drama 'Meloga's Constitution'. Chun Woo Hee plays the role of Nami, and Kim Hee Won, who played an active role in the films 'Genreman Romance' and 'Voice', plays the role of Ji Man and presents a perfect acting ensemble.

Director’s words:

In the drama, Chun Woo Hee plays the role of Nami, who trembles in fear after losing her smartphone, Im Siwan plays the villain Joon Young, and Kim Hee Won plays the detective. Director Kim Tae-joon expressed his belief, "I thought that Chun Woo Hee was the only actor who could look into Nami's emotions in full detail."

He continued, "I wanted to work with Im Siwan from the beginning. When I imagine a villain, I imagine a weapon becoming a person. This time, I wondered what it would be like if the latest smartphone became a person, but Im Siwan came to mind." Then, Im Siwan explained, "The decisive reason I came to see this work is senior Kim Hee Won. We talked for 3 hours at a cafe."

'Unlocked' uses a smartphone as a subject matter to present real fear. The fact that it can happen to you at any time doubles the thrill. The actors also actively sympathized. Chun Woo Hee raised curiosity by saying, "I changed the password after this shoot." He added, "After filming, I changed my password. I imagined that someone might be looking at me through the lens of my smartphone."