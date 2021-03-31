UNNATURAL: Cosmic Girls exude a confident, natural vibe in this sparkling music video

WJSN has returned with their new mini-album UNNATURAL accompanied by a music video of the same name.

Honestly, our day is made with just good music and K-pop is here for that! The beautiful and talented WJSN aka Cosmic Girls made their comeback today on March 31st, with their new album titled UNNATURAL. For those uninitiated, Cosmic Girls debuted on February 25, 2016, with the extended play Would You Like? The group initially consisted of twelve members: Seola, Xuanyi, Bona, Exy, Soobin, Luda, Dawon, Eunseo, Cheng Xiao, Meiqi, Yeoreum and Dayoung. In July 2016, Cosmic Girls added a thirteenth member, Yeonjung, to the group.

The talented girls have returned with their new comeback, UNNATURAL. The eponymous title track UNNATURAL was composed and written by Kevin Oppa and Song Hee Jin. Chris Wahle participated in composing the song and Exy taking part in writing the lyrics. The song portrays the many emotions a girl goes through, when she is around someone she has a crush on or likes in a romantic way. In order to impress someone you like, you become your unnatural self, right? That's what is the song about. The music video is very blingy and sparkling, almost blinding your eyes in a good way! The girls look stunning and exude a natural and confident charm and charisma, unlike the name of the song. The music is foot-tapping and peppy, an instant mood-lifter.

You can check the sparkling music video below:

Earlier today, it was reported that Mnet got into a feud with Starship Entertainment, Cosmic Girls' agency. It is reported that starting this week, the length of the M Countdown time slot will be decreased. This change caused Cosmic Girls' performance to be cancelled in M Countdown's previous broadcast. Ujung hope that they get to see Cosmic Girls perform UNNATURAL soon.

